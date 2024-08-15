 Skip to main content

M4 MacBook Pro panel shipments on track for expected Q4 launch

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 15 2024 - 10:26 am PT
Apple is gearing up for production of its upcoming M4 MacBook Pro. According to analyst Ross Young, panel shipments for the new models support the expected timing of a launch in Q4 2024—no more than a few short months away.

MacBook Pro panel shipments support Q4 launch

Young is an analyst with a strong track record in display manufacturing. Today he wrote on his subscriber-only X feed about the progress of the M4 MacBook Pro.

According to Young, panel shipments for both the 14-inch and 16-inch models were scheduled for July/August. As a result, based on prior timing patterns, he believes the new MacBook Pro models should be on track to launch by the end of this year.

This corroborates prior reporting regarding the timing of Apple’s M4 MacBook Pro updates from sources like Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.

October event likely for M4 MacBook Pro launch

Last year Apple launched the M3 MacBook Pro at its ‘Scary Fast’ nighttime event in late October. It seems likely that we’ll see similar timing for the M4 introductions.

Releasing new MacBook Pros at some point in October, or early November at the latest, would follow prior patterns and get the devices on sale before the holiday season kicks off.

Are you interested in an M4 MacBook Pro? What’s on your wish list for the device? Let us know in the comments.

