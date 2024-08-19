 Skip to main content

Apple Sports app updated with NFL and college football scores, more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 19 2024 - 7:24 am PT
0 Comments

Apple is rolling out a big update to its Apple Sports app. As football season quickly approaches, the Apple Sports app now has full support for NFL and NCAA Football. There’s also a new “Stats” tab on game pages, showing box scores, lineups, and more.

Here are the full release notes for Apple Sports version 1.6:

  • Kick off this NFL season with Apple Sports. Follow your favorite teams all season long in real time.
  • College Football is back. Check scores, stats, play-by-play, and more for every Division 1 conference and team.
  • Catch up on team stats, box scores, and lineups—now in one place with the new Stats tab on game pages.

Apple Sports allows you to pick your favorite teams and your favorite leagues to easily track scores and stats. The app debuted in February with support for an initial lineup of leagues and has gradually expanded since then.

You can download the Apple Sports app from the App Store for free. It’s available only on iPhone and integrates with the TV app for Live Activities support.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Apple Sports

Apple Sports

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications