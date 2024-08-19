Apple Sports app updated with NFL and college football scores, more

Apple is rolling out a big update to its Apple Sports app. As football season quickly approaches, the Apple Sports app now has full support for NFL and NCAA Football. There’s also a new “Stats” tab on game pages, showing box scores, lineups, and more.

Here are the full release notes for Apple Sports version 1.6:

Kick off this NFL season with Apple Sports. Follow your favorite teams all season long in real time.

College Football is back. Check scores, stats, play-by-play, and more for every Division 1 conference and team.

Catch up on team stats, box scores, and lineups—now in one place with the new Stats tab on game pages.

Apple Sports allows you to pick your favorite teams and your favorite leagues to easily track scores and stats. The app debuted in February with support for an initial lineup of leagues and has gradually expanded since then.

You can download the Apple Sports app from the App Store for free. It’s available only on iPhone and integrates with the TV app for Live Activities support.

