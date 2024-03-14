Apple Sports app receives first update with MLB support, NCAA March Madness data, more

The Apple Sports app has received its first update since launching last month. With version 1.1 of the app rolling out today, Apple has made optimizations for NCAA March Madness, added support for Major League Baseball, and more.

With support for NCAA March Madness, you can now use the Apple Sports app to follow both the men’s and women’s tournaments. After updating the app, you’ll see new banners across the top of the app promoting each tournament.

You can also now follow your favorite MLB team and follow the league as a whole. Apple says full MLB data will be available starting with Opening Day later this month. It will also sync your favorite team(s) with the Apple News and Apple TV apps. Go Reds!

Here are the full release notes for today’s Apple Sports update:

Ready for March Madness? Follow the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournaments for real-time updates.

Starting with Opening Day, go deep this MLB season with play-by-play updates, betting odds, box scores, and more for all of your favorite teams.

Final scores are now sorted by league.

The Apple Sports app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It’s available only on iPhone.