Apple is rumored to be introducing new models of AirPods later this year. More specifically, the company is expected to announce two new versions of the AirPods 4 that will replace both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3. Although many details about these new AirPods remain uncertain, I really want to see something inspired by the recently introduced Beats Solo Buds.

AirPods 4: what the rumors say

Apple currently sells four AirPods models:

I’m focusing on the earbud versions and leaving the AirPods Max aside (especially since it seems that Apple itself has been doing this).

When Apple introduced AirPods 3 with a new design and better sound quality in 2021, it kept AirPods 2 in the lineup as a more affordable option. However, in the long term, AirPods 3 seems to be somewhat lost in the lineup.

That’s because customers who want the best earbuds and are willing to spend more end up buying AirPods Pro, while those looking to save money or who simply don’t care that much about sound quality choose the cheaper AirPods 2. As a result, sales of AirPods 3 quickly slowed down after the launch.

This time, Apple seems to be planning to get rid of both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 at once by introducing two new versions of AirPods 4. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that one of the versions will be more of an entry-level model, while the mid-tier model will get some of the features of the AirPods Pro (such as active noise cancellation).

The new AirPods are also expected to feature a USB-C charging port.

Beats Solo Buds may inspire the new AirPods

A few months ago, Apple introduced the new Beats Solo Buds. These are new wireless earbuds under the Beats brand that cost just $79, cheaper than any AirPods. At the same time, they come with features that not even the AirPods 3 have.

For instance, the Beats Solo Buds have a more compact design without a stem and look much more discreet than the AirPods 2. Yet, somehow, Apple has managed to squeeze 18 hours of battery life with a single charge into the new Beats earbuds. AirPods, on the other hand, have around 5 to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Beats Solo Buds also have an in-ear design, just like the AirPods Pro. Although these earbuds don’t have ANC, the silicone tips help reduce external noise when a song or video is playing. I can see this design coming to AirPods 4, with the entry model having silicone tips for passive isolation and the mid-range version having ANC.

Of course, the latest Beats earbuds have USB-C in the case for charging, while both AirPods 2 and 3 still rely on Lightning. I expect Apple to bring USB-C to AirPods 4 this year.

Which one should you buy right now?

According to rumors, AirPods 4 should be announced as soon as September. But if you really want to buy more affordable earbuds right now, I suggest going with the recently introduced Beats Solo Buds if you don’t mind about ANC. If ANC is important to you, look out for AirPods Pro deals or wait for AirPods 4 next month.

Read also: