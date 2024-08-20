 Skip to main content

Customers can now extend AppleCare+ coverage up to 45 days after expiration

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 20 2024 - 4:39 pm PT
AppleCare+

It’s been a while since Apple has let its customers extend their AppleCare+ coverage for a short period after it has expired. However, the company is now extending this period to up to 45 days after the original coverage ends, giving users more time to think about extending it.

Extending AppleCare+ coverage

Previously, customers only had 30 days to extend AppleCare+ coverage for their devices after it expired. Now the period to extend coverage has been extended to up to 45 days. The news was confirmed by Apple itself in a support article on its website (via MacRumors).

“Purchase the new coverage within 45 days after your original coverage ends,” the company says. According to Apple, customers have the option of renewing coverage on a 24-month, 36-month, monthly or annual basis until canceled. However, this option is only available in specific countries:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Canada
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

For those unfamiliar, AppleCare+ is a coverage plan that not only extends the warranty on devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, but also covers accidental damage. There’s also AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, which covers two incidents of theft or loss every 12 months.

To check if you’re eligible to extend AppleCare+ coverage, visit mysupport.apple.com and follow to the on-screen instructions.

