Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 20 2024 - 2:51 pm PT
New page on Apple's website helps users find product manuals and guides

With the help of the Apple Support website, users can find a lot of information about the Apple devices they own. This includes things like technical specifications, guides, and support articles. However, all this information used to be spread across multiple pages – but Apple is changing that with a new “Documentation” page.

Apple makes it easier to download manuals and guides for its products

The new page was first noticed by the Japanese blog MacOtakara. There, users will find all the documentation they need on Apple products in one place, instead of having to search through different webpages.

Apple describes new “Documentation” webpage as a place to find and download manuals, specs, and downloads. It organizes all available information by product category, such as Mac, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, HomePod, Displays, and even iPod. “Choose a product or search below to view related documents and available downloads,” the webpage reads.

The website also has a search field for users looking for specific information. When you click on a product, it shows everything available about it on the Apple Support website, as well as manuals and guides.

Users can find the new Documentation webpage on Apple’s website by visiting support.apple.com/docs. It’s worth noting that Apple also has an Apple Support app available for iOS, and you can download it on the App Store.

