GarageBand update comes with an important security patch

Apple on Tuesday released an update for GarageBand, its digital audio workstation software. However, although the update doesn’t add any new features, it does bring an important security patch for for GarageBand users on macOS. Read on as we detail which exploit today’s update fixes.

According to an article on the Apple Support website, GarageBand 10.4.11 for macOS fixes a security exploit that could lead to “unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution” when processing a maliciously crafted file. Apple says a “use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.”

For those unfamiliar, GarageBand is Apple’s powerful, free audio editor and creativity software. The app comes with virtual instruments, a huge sound library, multiple track support, guitar and piano lessons, and much more. The app is available for both iOS and macOS.

GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio right inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists. With an intuitive, modern design, it’s easy to learn, play, record, create, and share your hits worldwide.

You can download the latest version of GarageBand for macOS on the Mac App Store. The iPhone and iPad version is also free to download on the App Store. It’s worth noting that the security exploit found only affected the macOS version of GarageBand, so there’s no update available for the iOS version.

Last week, with the release of macOS 14.4, Apple claims to have fixed dozens of security exploits. You can find more details about the macOS exploits patched by Apple here.

