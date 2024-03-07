macOS 14.4 brings 50+ security fixes, iOS 17.4 patch list expands to over 40

We learned with the public launch of iOS 17.4 that Apple included fixes for two exploited vulnerabilities and two other security issues. Now with the arrival of macOS 14.4, there are over 50 security patches and the list of security fixes for iOS 17.4 has been updated to over 40.
Apple shared the details on the important security fixes that come with macOS Sonoma 14.4 (as well as Ventura 13.6.5 and Monterey 12.7.4) on its website. The release of watchOS 10.4, tvOS 17.4, and visionOS 1.1 also come with various security patches, but macOS received the most.
2 exploited issues and 50+ other vulnerabilities fixed
Like iOS 17.4, macOS 14.4 fixes these two exploited issues:
- A kernel flaw was patched that allowed attackers to “bypass kernel memory protections.”
- Apple is aware of a report this flaw was actively exploited
- An RTKit flaw also allowed malicious parties to “bypass kernel memory protections.”
- Apple is aware of a report this flaw was actively exploited
The remaining 50+ patches cover everything from Bluetooth, ImageIO, Music, Notes, Photos, Safari, Sandbox, Share Sheet, Shortcuts, Siri, Spotlight, System Settings, WebKit, and more.
Meanwhile, Apple has updated the iOS 17.4 security release notes to include the majority of fixes provided with macOS. That’s bumped the list to more than 40 patches for iOS.
Here are the full security release notes for macOS:
Accessibility
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: A malicious app may be able to observe user data in log entries related to accessibility notifications
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2024-23291
Admin Framework
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to elevate privileges
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-23276: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
Airport
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: This issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.
CVE-2024-23227: Brian McNulty
AppleMobileFileIntegrity
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Entitlements and privacy permissions granted to this app may be used by a malicious app
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-23233: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
AppleMobileFileIntegrity
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system
Description: A downgrade issue affecting Intel-based Mac computers was addressed with additional code-signing restrictions.
CVE-2024-23269: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
AppleMobileFileIntegrity
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to elevate privileges
Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2024-23288: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog) and Kirin (@Pwnrin)
Bluetooth
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to inject keystrokes by spoofing a keyboard
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-23277: Marc Newlin of SkySafe
ColorSync
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing a file may lead to unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-23247: m4yfly with TianGong Team of Legendsec at Qi’anxin Group
ColorSync
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing a file may lead to a denial-of-service or potentially disclose memory contents
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-23248: m4yfly with TianGong Team of Legendsec at Qi’anxin Group
CVE-2024-23249: m4yfly with TianGong Team of Legendsec at Qi’anxin Group
CoreBluetooth – LE
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access Bluetooth-connected microphones without user permission
Description: An access issue was addressed with improved access restrictions.
CVE-2024-23250: Guilherme Rambo of Best Buddy Apps (rambo.codes)
Dock
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app from a standard user account may be able to escalate privilege after admin user login
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions.
CVE-2024-23244: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of OffSec
ExtensionKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2024-23205
file
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing a file may lead to a denial-of-service or potentially disclose memory contents
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-48554
Image Capture
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access a user’s Photos Library
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2024-23253: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Image Processing
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-23270: an anonymous researcher
ImageIO
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing an image may result in disclosure of process memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-23257: Junsung Lee working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
ImageIO
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2024-23258: Zhenjiang Zhao of pangu team, Qianxin
ImageIO
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-23286: Dohyun Lee (@l33d0hyun)
Intel Graphics Driver
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2024-23234: Murray Mike
Kerberos v5 PAM module
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-23266: Pedro Tôrres (@t0rr3sp3dr0)
Kernel
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: A race condition was addressed with additional validation.
CVE-2024-23235
Kernel
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination or write kernel memory
Description: A memory corruption vulnerability was addressed with improved locking.
CVE-2024-23265: Xinru Chi of Pangu Lab
Kernel
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An attacker with arbitrary kernel read and write capability may be able to bypass kernel memory protections. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited.
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2024-23225
libxpc
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-23278: an anonymous researcher
libxpc
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code out of its sandbox or with certain elevated privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-0258: ali yabuz
MediaRemote
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2024-23279: an anonymous researcher
Messages
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.
CVE-2024-23287: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
Metal
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An application may be able to read restricted memory
Description: A validation issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.
CVE-2024-23264: Meysam Firouzi @R00tkitsmm working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
Music
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to create symlinks to protected regions of the disk
Description: This issue was addressed with improved handling of symlinks.
CVE-2024-23285: @08Tc3wBB of Jamf
Notes
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2024-23283
OpenSSH
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Multiple issues in OpenSSH
Description: Multiple issues were addressed by updating to OpenSSH 9.6.
CVE-2023-48795
CVE-2023-51384
CVE-2023-51385
PackageKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-42816: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
PackageKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to overwrite arbitrary files
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2024-23216: Pedro Tôrres (@t0rr3sp3dr0)
PackageKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-23267: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
PackageKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to elevate privileges
Description: An injection issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2024-23268: Mickey Jin (@patch1t), Pedro Tôrres (@t0rr3sp3dr0)
CVE-2024-23274: Bohdan Stasiuk (@Bohdan_Stasiuk)
PackageKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-42853: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
PackageKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data
Description: A race condition was addressed with additional validation.
CVE-2024-23275: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Photos
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Photos in the Hidden Photos Album may be viewed without authentication
Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2024-23255: Harsh Tyagi
QuartzCore
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing malicious input may lead to code execution
Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2024-23294: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)
RTKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An attacker with arbitrary kernel read and write capability may be able to bypass kernel memory protections. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited.
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2024-23296
Safari
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-23259: Lyra Rebane (rebane2001)
Safari Private Browsing
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Private Browsing tabs may be accessed without authentication
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2024-23273: Matej Rabzelj
Sandbox
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to edit NVRAM variables
Description: An access issue was addressed with improved access restrictions.
CVE-2024-23238
Sandbox
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to leak sensitive user information
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.
CVE-2024-23239: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Sandbox
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions.
CVE-2024-23290: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)
Screen Capture
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to capture a user’s screen
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.
CVE-2024-23232: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)
Share Sheet
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2024-23231: Kirin (@Pwnrin) and luckyu (@uuulucky)
SharedFileList
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: This issue was addressed with improved file handling.
CVE-2024-23230: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Shortcuts
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Third-party shortcuts may use a legacy action from Automator to send events to apps without user consent
Description: This issue was addressed by adding an additional prompt for user consent.
CVE-2024-23245: an anonymous researcher
Shortcuts
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access information about a user’s contacts
Description: This issue was addressed with improved data protection.
CVE-2024-23292: K宝 and LFY@secsys from Fudan University
Siri
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: A person with physical access to a device may be able to use Siri to access private calendar information
Description: A lock screen issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2024-23289: Lewis Hardy
Siri
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to use Siri to access sensitive user data
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2024-23293: Bistrit Dahal
Spotlight
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to leak sensitive user information
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2024-23241
Storage Services
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: A user may gain access to protected parts of the file system
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-23272: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Synapse
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to view Mail data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed by not logging contents of text fields.
CVE-2024-23242
System Settings
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: This issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2024-23281: Joshua Jewett (@JoshJewett33)
TV App
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: This issue was addressed by removing additional entitlements.
CVE-2024-23260: Joshua Jewett (@JoshJewett33)
UIKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2024-23246: Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH sponsored by Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik
WebKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 259694
CVE-2024-23226: Pwn2car
WebKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 263758
CVE-2024-23252: anbu1024 of SecANT
WebKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: A malicious website may exfiltrate audio data cross-origin
Description: The issue was addressed with improved UI handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 263795
CVE-2024-23254: James Lee (@Windowsrcer)
WebKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may prevent Content Security Policy from being enforced
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
WebKit Bugzilla: 264811
CVE-2024-23263: Johan Carlsson (joaxcar)
WebKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: A maliciously crafted webpage may be able to fingerprint the user
Description: An injection issue was addressed with improved validation.
WebKit Bugzilla: 266703
CVE-2024-23280: an anonymous researcher
WebKit
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may prevent Content Security Policy from being enforced
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 267241
CVE-2024-23284: Georg Felber and Marco Squarcina
Additional recognition
AppKit
We would like to acknowledge Stephan Casas for their assistance.
CoreAnimation
We would like to acknowledge Junsung Lee for their assistance.
CoreMotion
We would like to acknowledge Eric Dorphy of Twin Cities App Dev LLC for their assistance.
Endpoint Security
We would like to acknowledge Matthew White for their assistance.
Find My
We would like to acknowledge Meng Zhang (鲸落) of NorthSea for their assistance.
Kernel
We would like to acknowledge Tarek Joumaa (@tjkr0wn) and 이준성(Junsung Lee) for their assistance.
libarchive
We would like to acknowledge koocola for their assistance.
libxml2
We would like to acknowledge OSS-Fuzz, and Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero for their assistance.
libxpc
We would like to acknowledge Rasmus Sten, F-Secure (Mastodon: @pajp@blog.dll.nu), and an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
Model I/O
We would like to acknowledge Junsung Lee for their assistance.
Photos
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology Bhopal for their assistance.
Power Management
We would like to acknowledge Pan ZhenPeng (@Peterpan0927) of STAR Labs SG Pte. Ltd. for their assistance.
Safari
We would like to acknowledge Abhinav Saraswat, Matthew C, and 이동하 (Lee Dong Ha of ZeroPointer Lab) for their assistance.
SharedFileList
We would like to acknowledge Phil Schneider of Canva for their assistance.
Siri
We would like to acknowledge Bistrit Dahal for their assistance.
Storage Driver
We would like to acknowledge Liang Wei of PixiePoint Security for their assistance.
SystemMigration
We would like to acknowledge Eugene Gershnik for their assistance.
TCC
We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.
WebKit
We would like to acknowledge Nan Wang (@eternalsakura13) of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute, Valentino Dalla Valle, Pedro Bernardo, Marco Squarcina, and Lorenzo Veronese of TU Wien for their assistance.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments