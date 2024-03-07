 Skip to main content

Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.4, watchOS 10.4, and more

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Mar 7 2024 - 10:18 am PT
macOS Sonoma 14.4

In addition to iOS 17.4 and visionOS 1.1 this week, Apple has updated the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and HomePod. Today’s release includes macOS Sonoma 14.4, tvOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, and the HomePod 17.4 software update.

macOS 14.4

On the Mac, macOS Sonoma brings new emoji and more:

macOS Sonoma 14.4 introduces new emoji as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Emoji

New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in emoji keyboard

18 people and body emoji support facing the opposite direction

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Podcasts Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, clicked to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver

Business Updates in Messages for Business let you get updates that you’ve opted into, like order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions from trusted businesses

watchOS 10.4

For Apple Watch, watchOS 10.4 release notes confirm a few features we’ve been following are ready for prime time:

watchOS 10.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

  • Tap to Show Full Notification setting now allows you to double tap to expand the notification
  • Using Apple Pay with Confirm with AssistiveTouch will require a passcode for additional security and will not support double clicking the side button
  • Resolves an issue that causes some users to experience false touches on the display
  • Fixes an issue that prevents contacts from syncing to Apple Watch for some users

HomePod 17.4

HomePod is bringing the Siri music preference experience from iPhone, per the release notes.

This update enables Siri to learn your preferred media service, so you no longer need to include the name of the media app in your request. This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

