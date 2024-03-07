 Skip to main content

visionOS 1.1 update for Apple Vision Pro now available with MDM support, improved Persona, more

Zac Hall  | Mar 7 2024
visionOS 1.1

Apple has released visionOS 1.1 for all users. The Apple Vision Pro software update features a number of changes that should be welcome to early owners.

visionOS 1.1 introduces enterprise support for email, contacts, and calendar. This means headsets with mobile device management accounts are able to access work email just like iPhone and Mac. 

Apple has also improved Persona, the beta feature that creates a digital version of yourself for use during video calls. Previously, Apple updated Vision Pro to add a reset option if you forgot your passcode.

Here’s a summary of visionOS 1.1 from the release notes:

This update introduces MDM features that enable deployment, device configuration, and management for enterprises. This release also includes Persona improvements, the ability to delete system apps from the Home View, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Apple Vision Pro.

Apple also released the iOS 17.4 software update for the iPhone and iPad this week. Apple Vision Pro gains the six new emoji added to iPhone this week with today’s update.

