visionOS 1.0.3 for Apple Vision Pro is now available [Release notes]

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Feb 12 2024 - 10:09 am PT
Apple has released visionOS 1.0.3 for Apple Vision Pro. The latest software update is the first to be released since the headset hit stores on February 2.

Prior to Apple Vision Pro landing in stores, visionOS 1.0.1 and visionOS 1.0.2 were released with bug fixes and security improvements. visionOS 1.0.2 was the first software update already awaiting customers on day one. visionOS 1.0 and visionOS 1.0.1 were replaced before the headset was actually released.

Apple is also testing visionOS 1.1, the first features update to Apple Vision Pro. Currently in developer beta testing, visionOS 1.1 will introduce mobile device management support for using email, contacts, and calendars in the enterprise.

Release notes

This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode.

