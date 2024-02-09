On this week’s edition of 9to5Mac Overtime, Fernando and Jeff discuss their hands-on Apple Vision Pro impressions, including their top 5 best features, top 5 surprises, and top 5 worst features. Plus, Fernando answers the question: will he keep his Apple Vision Pro?
9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts. You can also watch this episode on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.
Overtime 006: Apple Vision Pro – the good, the bad, and the surprising!
Links
- Apple Vision Pro Demo and Unboxing
- Apple Vision Pro 72 hours later
- Seven mind-blowing ways to use Apple Vision Pro
- Hands-on with Apple Vision Pro Developer Strap
