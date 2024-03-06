Apple’s Entrepreneur Camp was first launched back in 2018, focusing then on app-driven business owned or led by women. The latest edition is geared to developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

Apple has today highlighted three of the camp’s success stories, representing apps in the education, fitness, and mental health sectors …

Apple said all three developers benefited from individual guidance from the company’s experts.

All three women have participated in the immersive tech lab that invites developers from underrepresented groups to take their apps to the next level with one-on-one guidance from Apple experts, engineers, and leaders. Entrepreneur Camp underscores Apple’s ethos that apps for everyone should be made by everyone. Edna Martinson, a 2023 Entrepreneur Camp alum based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, launched Boddle Learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, when students and teachers were adjusting to the sudden transition to learning from home. The education app for kids uses gameplay and machine learning to tailor content to their learning levels, helping them tackle learning gaps and boost their confidence in the classroom. After graduating from MIT, 2022 Entrepreneur Camp alum Jenny Xu founded her own studio and fused two of her lifelong passions — running and gaming — into Run Legends. The immersive multiplayer game was designed to make walking and running more fun, encouraging players of all fitness levels to team up with friends to battle and overcome real-life anxieties. And Jo Aggarwal, a 2019 Entrepreneur Camp alum, is the founder and CEO of Wysa, an emotionally intelligent chatbot — written by therapists working with AI designers — to help users talk through difficult emotions and thoughts anonymously, anytime. Based in Boston and Bengaluru, the app has helped millions of people across 95 countries learn how to feel happier.

Each shared their stories, with two of them speaking about their experience of the camp.

JA: Entrepreneur Camp was amazing, meeting so many like-minded entrepreneurs and making friends with them. I do stay in touch with some of the cohort who are in similar fields. The campus is so beautifully designed, and to learn Apple design principles within that environment was like a dream come true. We had design sessions with Apple team members who helped us understand how to position Wysa, and today, we are one of the top-ranked apps in our space. JX: When we attended Entrepreneur Camp, it was very early on in Run Legends. We didn’t even know necessarily what the game would look like. We got this opportunity to talk to the design team, who knew what was working on the App Store and would do deep dives on our app. One example was our onboarding experience — our rep told us, “What happens if a player isn’t ready to run or go outside? You would lose so many people if you didn’t provide an alternate experience that could be played indoors.” So we changed our entire onboarding flow because of that feedback and realized after launch that almost half of all players used the alternate experience.

