Apple announces Entrepreneur Camp application window, developers from Indigenous backgrounds invited to apply

Apple has opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp for underrepresented founders and developers. The company is expanding its outreach to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds this year.

“Building on the success of our alumni from cohorts for female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders, starting this fall, we’re expanding our reach to welcome professionals from Indigenous backgrounds who are looking to enhance and grow their existing app-driven businesses,” says Apple.

Apple Entrepreneur Camp gives attendees access to coding sessions and experts at Apple. Insight from experiences provided through the program can be applied directly to attendee projects in the real world. Shipping apps from past attendees can be found here.

“Applications are now open for founders and developers from these groups who have either an existing app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or the equivalent,” according to Apple. “Attendees will join us online starting in October 2023. We welcome eligible entrepreneurs with app-driven organizations to apply and we encourage you to share these details with those who may be interested.”

The deadline to apply is September 24. The online camp runs from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders and November 13 to November 17 for female founders. Learn more about the camp and how to apply here.