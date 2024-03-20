Following the release of iOS 17.4 a few weeks ago, iOS users have been noticing a discreet change when it comes to the App Store. More specifically, Apple has redesigned the App Store’s Purchase History page, which now provides more details about each purchase and also introduces new filters.

App Store’s Purchase History page

As noted by Matt Birchler on Mastodon (via MacStories), the App Store’s Purchase History page has received a refreshed look. It’s unclear when exactly Apple introduced the new design, but most users seem to agree that the update came after the release of iOS 17.4 earlier this month.

With the update, Apple has made it easier for users to check the details of purchases made through the App Store, in-app purchases, and even Apple subscriptions. “By default, you’ll see your last 90 days of paid purchases grouped by day. However, you can filter by free and paid, purchase type, and family member who made the purchases,” MacStories notes.

Once you tap on a purchase, you’ll see details such as the device it was made on, the order ID and date, as well as the price, card used, and billing address. There, users can also resend the receipt to their email address, manage a specific subscription or report a problem to Apple.

The new design of the App Store’s Purchase History page seems to be available globally. You can access it by tapping on your profile icon in the iOS App Store.

More about iOS 17.4

In addition to this update, iOS 17.4 introduced many other changes and improvements, including App Marketplaces for users in the EU, new emoji, transcriptions in Apple Podcasts, and Apple Cash virtual card numbers. Make sure your device is running the latest version of iOS by going to Settings > General > Software Update.