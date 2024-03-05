iPhone 12 users are running out of time to use Apple’s free service program

Regain clarity with CleanMyPhone by MacPaw — the new AI-powered cleaning app that quickly identifies and removes blurred images, screenshots, and other clutter from your device. Download it now with a free trial.

Apple first launched its service program to fix faulty iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices at no cost in 2021. Now after almost three years, the recall is coming to a close. Follow along below for all the details, including checking if your device is eligible.

The iPhone 12 no sound replacement program started in August 2021 with Apple extending it from two to three years in August 2022.

The affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. So at this point, the last of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices with the flaw will run out of eligibility for free repair at the end of April 2024.

The no sound issue is caused by a failure of the receiver module of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

How to check iPhone 12 no sound recall eligibility

image via Jeff Benjamin

This service program is only for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (not iPhone 12 mini or Pro Max)

(not iPhone 12 mini or Pro Max) Your iPhone 12 may be eligible for a free repair if sound isn’t working when you make or take calls

Apple is not offering a serial number checker for this program, so you’ll need to reach out to Apple Support to verify if your iPhone is covered

Apple notes this program doesn’t extend the normal warranty for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro but does cover the failure of the receiver for “3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.”

This program is available worldwide and you can check out the official service program landing page here.

Have you had trouble with the iPhone 12 no sound flaw? Share down in the comments!