The cost of monthly Twitch subscriptions is rising again, with a new announcement just one month after the previous rise back in July …

Twitch subscriptions had cost $4.99 per month until July, when the US price was increased to $5.99. The company tweeted that it would be further increasing some app subscriptions in October.

Starting October 1, we’re increasing new Tier 1 sub and gift sub prices on the mobile app in over 40 countries. We are notifying streamers and subscribers in these countries via email.

Dexerto got email confirmation from the Amazon-owned company that the US is one of those countries, and the new price will be $7.99. That’s a total increase of 60% in just four months.

Subscriptions are an important way that your viewers support your channel. In order to keep pace with rising costs and local currency fluctuations, we’re updating Tier 1 subscription and gift sub prices on the Twitch iOS and Android mobile apps in over 40 countries.

Starting October 1, the increased price for new subs is 7.99 USD in your country. We are notifying your subscribers starting in October, and their subs will renew at the new price starting November 1.

Here are answers to a few common questions about the price change: Existing mobile subscriptions in most countries will automatically renew at the new price-no action needed from your subscribers.

We are not changing the price of Tier 2 or Tier 3 subs in any countries at this time.

You will continue to receive the same net revenue share on subs and gift subs, so this price increase means you will receive more per subscription.

Streamers are unimpressed, noting that they already lost subscribers due to the previous increase, and a bigger increase will likely have even worse effects.

Photo by Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash