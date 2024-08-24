How to watch Leagues Cup soccer final

Apple’s deal with the MLS provides exclusive streaming of all Major League Soccer regular season matches through the Apple TV app, with an MLS Season Pass subscription.

MLS Season Pass also includes access to other soccer content, including the Leagues Cup. This Sunday, you can watch the 2024 Leagues Cup final with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

The 2024 Leagues Cup final sees MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew face off against LAFC.

The match kicks off at 7:15 PM Eastern Time on Sunday.

You can watch the game with an MLS Season Pass subscription. If you have Apple TV+, you can get a discount on MLS Season Pass.

Watch MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app. You can can get the app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV set-top box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

MLS Season Pass has no blackouts or geographic restrictions. You can sign up and watch in more than 100 countries worldwide.