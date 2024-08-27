Streaming apps like Apple Music and Spotify already provide some kind of integration with Instagram that lets users easily share the song they’re listening to in a post or Story. However, Meta and Spotify have been working on an MSN-like feature that will let Instagram users show in real time the music they’re listening to.

Sharing Spotify songs on Instagram in real time

Essentially, the feature will let users connect their Instagram account to Spotify. Then, the streaming platform will automatically create a new note with the song playing on the user’s Spotify. These notes can be seen by other users when they open the DM tab or enter a user’s profile.

The new “Share from Spotify” feature was spotted by developer and app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. A message explains to users that they can “continuously share what they’re listening to” and also “stop sharing at any time.” The feature is currently not available to users, but everything suggests that it will be announced soon.

It’s worth noting that Instagram users can already share songs in a note. However, you have to do this manually for each song you want to share.

When I first read about this new feature, I instantly remembered the old Microsoft Messenger (commonly known as MSN), which also had a feature to show your friends the song you were listening to at that moment. And I’m not going to lie, the idea of having it back sounds pretty cool.

Image: Arthit Suriyawongkul

Unfortunately, it looks like Apple Music users will be left out of the party, at least for now. Hopefully Apple will also work on a similar feature in the future.

Do you plan to use the “Share from Spotify” feature once it’s available? Let us know in the comments section below.

