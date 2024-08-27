It’s true. After more than a year of hints, rumors, and unfulfilled hopes, Ted Lasso season 4 looks set to actually be happening. However, it sounds like the man at the center of the show—Jason Sudeikis’ Lasso—may be taking a reduced role this time around.

A new season of Lasso is actually happening

Yesterday on Matt Belloni’s podcast, The Town, Belloni shared several interesting tidbits and expectations for the new season of Ted Lasso.

For starters, he added further support to the reality of season four truly being in the works.

After mentioning the recent cast option pickups, Belloni remarked, “I have been told by sources that this is indeed the go time. They are going to do a fourth season of the show. Jason Sudeikis has blessed it.”

He continues, “They are going to open a writer’s room. They are going to slowly pick up options on other stars of the show.”

Belloni mentions that Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt, may not be back due to scheduling conflicts. However, there’s always a chance of guest appearances.

Ted Lasso with a little less of the title character?

One of the main topics of Belloni’s Lasso coverage involves Jason Sudeikis’ involvement. Belloni doesn’t believe we’ll see as much of Sudeikis on the show this coming season—though he’ll certainly still be around to some degree.

My prediction here is that this is going to be a very different Ted Lasso, and I don’t believe Sudeikis is going to be on it very much. Sources have indicated to me that this was a reluctant green light that he has given. He had a vision for the show. It was three seasons. They executed that vision…He is in a place where the story has wrapped up, and to bring him back into the fold would take a little bit of a leap that I don’t think he wants to take.

Reading between the lines, it sounds like Belloni has inside information, and is basing his prediction about Sudeikis’ smaller role on that information. But at the same time, his sources haven’t directly confirmed that we’ll see less of Lasso, so he can’t come right out and say that.

Later in the episode, Belloni is asked to re-affirm what he’s said already—that Lasso will not be present for the entirety of season four.

He responds, “No. No, I don’t believe so. It will happen. There will be many, many returning cast members. But Sudeikis will be minimized on the show.”

9to5Mac’s Take

Jason Sudeikis has been the one person whom more Ted Lasso has depended on.

The show’s cast members have, at various points, expressed emphatically their desire to make more seasons. Sudeikis’ co-creator, Bill Lawrence, recently expressed the same sentiment. But repeatedly, cast and crew have pointed to Sudeikis as the person who will decide Ted Lasso’s fate.

Now that a new season is moving forward, it sounds like the pattern started by season 3 will continue.

In the third season, the character of Lasso was less at the center of the story. The strong ensemble took up more screentime. And it seems in season 4, that trend will likely continue.

As a Lasso fan myself, I’m thrilled that a new season is coming. Any potential reduced involvement from Sudeikis isn’t a concern at all. The show is called Ted Lasso, so the title character certainly needs to be around. But one of the greatest strengths of the show was its ensemble cast, playing supporting characters who could each lead a compelling series themselves.

Are you interested in a Ted Lasso season 4 with less Sudeikis? Let us know in the comments.