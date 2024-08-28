Your mid-week collection of Apple deals and accessories is now live starting with the lowest price we have tracked of the season on a 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM down at $1,349 – this deal also joins additional 15-inch configurations at $200 off as well. We are tracking up to $200 off M4 iPad Pro models alongside some of the more accessible configs starting at $919 alongside the return of $100 price drops on Apple Series 9 just before Apple is about to be rid of the 41mm form-factor entirely. All of that joins hundreds in savings on monitors for your clamshell and headless Mac setup, charging gear, MagSafe accessories, and much more down below.

Most affordable 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM now down at $1,349 + more at $250 off

It has been a busy back to school deal season for Apple gear, and especially the M3 MacBook Air. Amazon has now brought back the $250 price drops on the 15-inch models after jumping up in price on both the 8GB and 16GB models. However, much like we are still seeing with the 13-inch, B&H is once again offering the lowest possible price on the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM from $1,349 shipped. This is the 16GB of RAM model with a 256GB SSD that carries a regular price tag at $1,499. While that’s $150 off, Amazon only offers the 16GB model with a 512GB SSD, which happens to be back on sale at $1,449 from the regular $1,699 price tag.

The 256GB of storage space might not work for some folks, and it might just make more sense to drop the extra $100 down for double the capacity. But considering how popular the 16GB models have been among both staffers and readers around here, surfacing the lowest possible price of entry seems helpful.

And as mentioned above, Amazon has brought back the $250 price drops on just about all of the other 15-inch M3 MacBook Air configurations as well:

Apple Watch 41mm soon to be discontinued, grab a Series 9 down at $299 now ($100 off)

Apple Watch Series 10 is coming about as fast as we are seeing the deals on Series 9 disappear. Very soon, the Series 9 will go the way of Series 8 on Amazon – hard to get brand new and with a discount, but we did just spot the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm in Midnight down at $329 shipped. Regularly $429, we have seen this $100 price drop a number of times over the last couple months as retailers look to unload stock before the new models drop next month, but those offers are becoming increasingly hard to come by. If you aren’t upgrading to Series 10 next month at full price, now’s your chance to score a straight $100 cash deal on the Series 9. More details and deals from $299 below.

Series 10 is expected to get bigger – the 41mm will be 45mm and the 45mm will be the size of an Ultra 2, most likely – and it’s hard to say if that’s going to come along with price jumps too. After all, the size is the main differentiating factor on the standard Series 9 models right now in terms of form-factor and price.

The smaller, and likely soon to be discontinued for at least the next-generation, 41mm model is also $100 off right now starting at $299.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Apple’s 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro now $150 off, 11-inch 512GB returns to $1,099 Amazon low

Alongside the 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro down at $1,749 shipped in both colors – that’s $150 off, Amazon has now brought back the $100 price drops on the more accessible 512GB 11-inch models at $1,099 shipped. This is $100 off the regular $1,199 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for both the silver and Space Black models since release in May. Head below for more ongoing offers in the original post.

Amazon is giving folks another notable chance to save on one of Apple’s premium, high-end M4 iPad Pro configurations today. You can score the 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass and the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade starting from $1,999 shipped. That’s a straight up $200 off the regular $2,199 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is, in fact, only the second time we have seen this configuration down this low since release in May.

Screenshot

Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 of the all-time low at $1,300 (Reg. $1,599)

Just as the wild $500 price drops on the M3 Pro MacBook with 16GB of RAM jumped back up to $1,699 (now $300 off), Amazon is bringing back one of its best prices ever on the entry-level M3 Mac Book Pro at $1,299.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a regularly $1,599 machine that is now $299 off the going rate to come within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. For comparison, this model is selling for the full $1,599 via Best Buy where paid members can score $80 off.

Now clearly, this featured model on sale here today with 8GB of RAM isn’t going to be for everyone, but it does come in at $500 under the current price on the 16GB model Amazon sells, and $200 under the aforementioned mentioned, and frankly crazy, $500 price drop we spotted on the M3 Pro variant last week.

Nomad launches new rugged Rocky Point Band with titanium hardware ahead of Apple Watch Ultra 3 debut

Today we are getting a new Twelve South travel charger. The new ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch is the latest edition of the brand’s already available Butterfly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe model that we know and love – it was just showcased in our first-ever 9to5Toys Travel Kit feature, but this time with 15W Qi2 charging action. Going up for pre-order today, it comes in three new colorways and lands with an even lower price tag.

Screenshot

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Samsung offers up to $2,200 off AI fridges with displays, oven ranges, and laundry combos for Labor Day

Plus some notable bundle and credit offers:

…get an additional $100 off two, $250 off three, or $500 off four eligible appliances. Save an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator in your qualifying package.

Plus washer/dryer and oven range deals:

9to5Toys Travel Kit – My favorite gear to bring on a weekend trip to NYC

You’re reading 9to5Toys Travel Kit – a new feature series where we give you a closer look at our favorite travel gear for heading off to the big city for the weekend, heading out to the country for some R&R, exploring exotic locales overseas, a day trip to the beach, or just to the park for a relaxing picnic for the afternoon.

Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases are up to 52% off from $24

If you’re not planning on upgrading to iPhone 16 next month, today’s deals on the official Apple iPhone 15 silicone cases are a great way to refresh your handset. There are a number of color options for iPhone 15 models on sale right here, but let’s start with the Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe Silicone Case in Winter Blue starting at $23.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $49 case that is now seeing a sizable 52% price drop and landing within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. You will find this color and a few others marked down well below the $49 list for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off with all five colorways now down at $399 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $399 shipped. This deal is now live on all colorways to deliver the best price around on the regularly $549 flagship headphones. While we did see a fleeting deal down at $395 on Prime Day as well as a Lightning deal just on the pink set for less than that ($382) shortly thereafter, $399 is otherwise about as good as its gets with a color selection like this. Today’s deal lands within a few bucks of the best prices we have ever tracked at Amazon all-time.

The AirPods Max 2 are expected to see the light of day very soon, perhaps even as soon as Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 event in just a couple weeks from now. The second-generation Apple over-ears will be seeing a notable overhaul in terms of internals with the introduction of what will most likely be the H2 chip to enable features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. These features should also include a new lineup of color options – get even more details right here.

