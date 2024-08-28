iOS 18 public beta 6 and more now available, likely final release

iOS 18 public beta 6 is now available for download, plus new public betas for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more. This beta 6 update is likely the final release ahead of the iPhone 16 launch event on September 9. It provides the best version yet for experiencing iOS 18’s wide assortment of new features.

Preparing for September OS launch

Apple is fast approaching its big iPhone event on September 9. At that event, the company is expected to introduce its new iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more.

The event will also likely feature a release date for the final versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more.

After that release date is announced, if Apple follows tradition, the company will ship the RC (release candidate) versions of its major OS updates.

But today’s betas are likely the last ones we’ll see until those RC versions debut.

Since we are so close to September, today’s betas are not expected to contain any new features or changes. Those will be limited to the RC versions and any potential features exclusive to the new iPhone 16 line and Apple Watch Series 10.

Instead, today’s beta 6 releases are all about continuing to improve stability and performance of Apple’s OS updates. Bug fixes and overall better performance are what you should expect from these latest releases.

Feature highlights of iOS 18 release

Apple has packed iOS 18 with a variety of big and small new features. Even without the Apple Intelligence features coming in iOS 18.1, version 18.0 is still a strong release.

Some of the feature highlights include:

And there’s so much more, including changes to a variety of system apps, new Accessibility features, and on the list goes.

Have you installed iOS 18 public beta 6? Noticed any specific bug fixes? Let us know in the comments.