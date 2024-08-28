 Skip to main content

macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer beta 3 now rolling out

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 28 2024 - 10:05 am PT
0 Comments
macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 3

Today alongside iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 beta 3, Apple has released the third developer beta for macOS Sequoia 15.1. This update can be downloaded and installed by devices compatible with Apple Intelligence—meaning M1 Macs and newer. The beta contains all the features found in the iOS 18.0 beta, such as iPhone Mirroring. It also adds to those a preview of Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence in developer beta 3

If you’re interested in trying out Apple Intelligence before it launches publicly later this fall, today’s new beta is the best way to do that.

Beta 3 across macOS Sequoia 15.1, iOS 18.1, and iPadOS 18.1 provide the newest version of Apple’s AI efforts.

Not all Apple Intelligence features are available in the current beta. Some won’t be arriving until future updates to macOS, such as 15.2, 15.3, and so on.

However, some of the features that are available today include:

  • Writing tools to proofread or rewrite content
  • A new Siri with deeper intelligence and the ability to switch easily between speaking and typing
  • Safari content summaries for articles
  • Additional intelligent summarization features

If any new changes or additional features are discovered in today’s developer beta 3, we’ll be sure to let you know.

macOS 15.1 still in early beta stage

Although macOS 15.0 has not yet publicly launched, 15.1 started its beta cycle early as a way to test Apple Intelligence features.

As a result, the macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta may include more issues with stability and performance than the companion 15.0 beta.

Since macOS 15.1 likely won’t publicly launch until late October, Apple has a longer runway for implementing various changes and testing different features in 15.1.

That makes this beta both more exciting than the newest 15.0 betas, and also likely more plagued by bugs.

Fortunately, most of those bugs will be limited to the included Apple Intelligence features. Other areas of the system should be more stable.

Have you installed macOS 15.1 beta 3? Let us know of any changes you find via the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications