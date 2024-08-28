macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer beta 3 now rolling out

Today alongside iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 beta 3, Apple has released the third developer beta for macOS Sequoia 15.1. This update can be downloaded and installed by devices compatible with Apple Intelligence—meaning M1 Macs and newer. The beta contains all the features found in the iOS 18.0 beta, such as iPhone Mirroring. It also adds to those a preview of Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence in developer beta 3

If you’re interested in trying out Apple Intelligence before it launches publicly later this fall, today’s new beta is the best way to do that.

Beta 3 across macOS Sequoia 15.1, iOS 18.1, and iPadOS 18.1 provide the newest version of Apple’s AI efforts.

Not all Apple Intelligence features are available in the current beta. Some won’t be arriving until future updates to macOS, such as 15.2, 15.3, and so on.

However, some of the features that are available today include:

Writing tools to proofread or rewrite content

A new Siri with deeper intelligence and the ability to switch easily between speaking and typing

Safari content summaries for articles

Additional intelligent summarization features

If any new changes or additional features are discovered in today’s developer beta 3, we’ll be sure to let you know.

macOS 15.1 still in early beta stage

Although macOS 15.0 has not yet publicly launched, 15.1 started its beta cycle early as a way to test Apple Intelligence features.

As a result, the macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta may include more issues with stability and performance than the companion 15.0 beta.

Since macOS 15.1 likely won’t publicly launch until late October, Apple has a longer runway for implementing various changes and testing different features in 15.1.

That makes this beta both more exciting than the newest 15.0 betas, and also likely more plagued by bugs.

Fortunately, most of those bugs will be limited to the included Apple Intelligence features. Other areas of the system should be more stable.

Have you installed macOS 15.1 beta 3? Let us know of any changes you find via the comments.