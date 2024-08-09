Apple Intelligence release date: Here’s when to expect AI on your iPhone

Apple releases new updates for its software platforms every year, and the highlight of 2024 is Apple Intelligence. Apple’s suite of AI features is now available for beta users. But when will Apple Intelligence release for the public? Here’s when to expect AI to arrive on your iPhone.

iOS 18.1 will kick off Apple Intelligence rollout in October

Apple Intelligence is coming to compatible devices in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Before that happens, Apple will first release its major new OS versions following the iPhone 16 introduction. iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia are expected to release in mid-to-late September, bringing a host of new features and changes—but no Apple Intelligence.

The first Apple Intelligence features will arrive in updates to those OS versions, roughly a month afterwards.

Fortunately, Apple’s history gives us a solid expectation for when to expect iOS 18.1.

Here is Apple’s recent timing for x.1 software updates:

iOS 17.1: October 25

iOS 16.1: October 24

iOS 15.1: October 25

The pattern is very clear.

If Apple keeps to tradition, iOS 18.1 will release near the end of October, and Apple Intelligence along with it.

October 25 is unlikely to be the exact date this year, because it’s a Friday. Generally Apple doesn’t debut big software updates on Fridays.

More likely, Apple will target October 23 or 24, or possibly Monday, October 28.

In any case, a debut by the end of October seems highly likely considering the pattern of past years.

Staggered rollout of Apple Intelligence features

When Apple Intelligence first arrives at the end of October, only certain features will be included.

Currently in the iOS 18.1 beta, the following AI features are included:

The new Siri with a subset of its AI capabilities

Writing tools such as proof and rewrite

Memory movie generation in Photos

Smart reply in apps like Messages and Mail

Intelligent summaries for notifications

Webpage summaries in Safari

Priority messages in Mail

Natural language search in Photos

It is possible more AI features will make their way into iOS 18.1 in future betas, but currently this is everything offered.

Which leaves a lot of question marks for other AI features.

Apple’s ChatGPT integration is likely coming in iOS 18.2 in December. Image generation tools like Genmoji and Image Playground are big unknowns. They might make it into 18.1, or get pushed to 18.2 or even later.

Several new Siri capabilities won’t debut until 2025. Then, not long after, it will be time for WWDC 2025. That event will undoubtedly bring announcements of all-new Apple Intelligence features to come in iOS 19.

Is your device compatible with Apple Intelligence?

Not every device that can install iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 will be getting Apple Intelligence.

Due to the high level of computing power needed to run AI features, Apple Intelligence is limited to a select number of modern devices. These include:

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

iPads with an M1 chip or later

Macs with an M1 chip or later

It is also expected that all iPhone 16 models will also support Apple Intelligence, including the standard 16 and 16 Plus.

If you’re unsure whether your device qualifies, you can find a full list of compatible devices here.

Wrap-up

When Apple Intelligence arrives in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, it will just be the beginning.

Apple plans to label its AI features as ‘beta’ even after their public release. That’s because there will be improvements and upgrades regularly in the works.

But you have to start somewhere.

The end of October is when the launch of AI on your iPhone appears set to begin.

Are you excited for the release of Apple Intelligence? Which features are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.