Apple is redesigning its least popular Mac, but who is actually buying it?

Following the news that an updated Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip is in the works, CIRP is out with its latest report on Apple’s most affordable computer. With Mac mini market share as low as <1% of total Mac sales, the new data looks to answer the question, “Who buys a Mac mini?”

CIRP highlights with such a tiny fraction of customers opting for the machine “We’ve long wondered why Apple continues to make this thing.”

In a report earlier this year, CIRP found that the only other Mac that had nearly as tiny a market share of total Macs as the Mac mini was the Mac Studio (even the Mac Pro had >3x the share at 3%).

So what type of Apple customers go for the Mac mini? CIRP looked at its data going back to 2012 to find an answer.

It found that compared to Mac laptops and all other Macs, younger and older customers more often pick the Mac mini.

41% of Mac mini owners are “under 24 years old or over 65 years old.” And that number jumps to 69% for those under 34 years old or over 65 years old.

What could explain why Apple’s youngest and oldest customers go for the Mac mini? CIRP believes it could simply be Mac mini having the lowest price of Apple’s computers.

While the current new Mac mini starts from Apple at $599, it’s often on sale. And for budget-focused buyers, older refurbished Mac minis can go for $150 or less. That’s tough to beat for those looking to spend as little as possible.

Top image by Jeff Benjamin