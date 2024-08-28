 Skip to main content

Apple is redesigning its least popular Mac, but who is actually buying it?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Aug 28 2024 - 9:39 am PT
13 Comments
M2 Mac mini

Following the news that an updated Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip is in the works, CIRP is out with its latest report on Apple’s most affordable computer. With Mac mini market share as low as <1% of total Mac sales, the new data looks to answer the question, “Who buys a Mac mini?”

CIRP highlights with such a tiny fraction of customers opting for the machine “We’ve long wondered why Apple continues to make this thing.”

In a report earlier this year, CIRP found that the only other Mac that had nearly as tiny a market share of total Macs as the Mac mini was the Mac Studio (even the Mac Pro had >3x the share at 3%).

So what type of Apple customers go for the Mac mini? CIRP looked at its data going back to 2012 to find an answer.

It found that compared to Mac laptops and all other Macs, younger and older customers more often pick the Mac mini.

Top comment by M.C.

Liked by 6 people

I love the MacMini and have been purchasing them for years for business and personal use. Why?

1 - they last forever! We have 3 customer service people using 2012 Core i7 w/16GB and they run great.

2 - When they are long in the tooth, we repurpose them. We have 4 of them driving big screen TV's with product adds on them.

3 - They take up so much less space than a traditional PC while still being as powerful, if not more powerful, then a similar spec'ed PC.

So, we are loving the idea of a new, smaller MacMini!

View all comments

41% of Mac mini owners are “under 24 years old or over 65 years old.” And that number jumps to 69% for those under 34 years old or over 65 years old.

who buys Mac mini?

What could explain why Apple’s youngest and oldest customers go for the Mac mini? CIRP believes it could simply be Mac mini having the lowest price of Apple’s computers.

While the current new Mac mini starts from Apple at $599, it’s often on sale. And for budget-focused buyers, older refurbished Mac minis can go for $150 or less. That’s tough to beat for those looking to spend as little as possible.

Top image by Jeff Benjamin

Comments

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

