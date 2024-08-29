Today’s deals are now at the ready with the return of $500 price drops on the latest 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM – elevated storage models are also $500 off. We are also tracking a new Amazon low on the official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe down at $28.50 alongside Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapters at the $14 Amazon low. From there we move over to this Siri-equipped HomeKit ecobee smart home bundle at $120 off, Apple’s base 5K Studio Display at $200 off, even lower prices on M3 MacBook Airs, loads of charging deals, and more.

Grab an Apple Intelligence-ready M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $500 off today

The new M4 Macs are inbound this fall, but that also means folks waiting on big-time deals for the current-generation gear are in for a real treat. We have been, and are still, tracking impressive price drops on the more affordable M3 MacBook Air models, but if you’re after a massive deal on a far more powerful machine, Amazon has now dropped the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM back down to $1,999 shipped. Now available in silver and Space Black, this is a regularly $2,499 machine that is also matched over at Best Buy with the same $500 in savings.

The only better option we can find on this configuration comes by way of Best Buy’s “excellent condition” open-box listing that is sitting at $1,907.99, or $591 off. It “works and looks like new,” has been “restored to factory settings,” and comes with the full 1-year warranty.

These offers on the 18GB model also join the same $500 price drop returning on the 16-inch model with 36GB of RAM at $2,399, down from the regular $2,899 list price.

Official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear MagSafe Case falls 42% at Amazon today, now $28.50 + more

Today we are tracking some solid deals on official Apple iPhone 15 Pro MagSafe Clear Cases for folks not upgrading to iPhone 16 next month. Regularly $49, Amazon has the iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe down at $28.40 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max model at $39.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. You’re looking at up to 42% off and the lowest prices we can find. The iPhone 15 Pro model has now dropped to a new all-time low outside of some very limited Lightning deals and the Pro Max variant is within a couple bucks of the best ever.

If it’s the leather you’re after, scope out the rare deals we spotted on Nomad’s Horween iPhone 15 cases yesterday.

Scoop up some official Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapters down at the $14 Amazon low today

We feature loads of deals on charging gear around here, just about all of which deliver a better value than Apple’s in-house chargers in terms of price over output wattage. Having said that, there’s just something about the Cupertino designed solutions and some folks just prefer to have a fleet of first-party gear over the others. We get it. And that’s why today’s Amazon all-time low on the official Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter down at $14 is worth a mention. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regular $19 charger that is now over 25% off the MSRP to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

ecobee smart home bundle now $120 off: Video doorbell, Siri thermostat, and sensor pack at $370

We have already featured some solid ecobee HomeKit smart home gear deals for Labor Day, but we just spotted the complete package on Amazon at $120 off alongside some additional bundle offers you’ll find below. You can now score the ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle at $369.97 shipped, down from the regular $490 price tag. This package consists of the Smart Doorbell Camera, a 2-pack of SmartSensors for Doors and Windows, and the brand’s flagship Smart Thermostat Premium.

Apple’s base 5K Studio Display has now dropped back down to $1,300 ($200 off)

Most affordable 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM now down at $1,299 + more at $250 off

It has been a busy back to school deal season for Apple gear, and especially the M3 MacBook Air. Amazon has now brought back the $250 price drops on the 15-inch models after jumping up in price on both the 8GB and 16GB models. However, much like we are still seeing with the 13-inch, B&H is once again offering the lowest possible price on the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM from $1,349 shipped. This is the 16GB of RAM model with a 256GB SSD that carries a regular price tag at $1,499. While that’s $150 off, Amazon only offers the 16GB model with a 512GB SSD, which happens to be back on sale at $1,449 from the regular $1,699 price tag.

The 256GB of storage space might not work for some folks, and it might just make more sense to drop the extra $100 down for double the capacity. But considering how popular the 16GB models have been among both staffers and readers around here, surfacing the lowest possible price of entry seems helpful.

And as mentioned above, Amazon has brought back the $250 price drops on just about all of the other 15-inch M3 MacBook Air configurations as well:

Screenshot

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Samsung offers up to $2,200 off AI fridges with displays, oven ranges, and laundry combos for Labor Day

Plus some notable bundle and credit offers:

…get an additional $100 off two, $250 off three, or $500 off four eligible appliances. Save an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator in your qualifying package.

Plus washer/dryer and oven range deals:

New metal elago MagSafe holder elegantly attaches iPhone to your iPad/MacBook workstation at $24

Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Rare deal knocks up to 40% off Nomad’s leather iPhone 15 cases

Nomad launches new rugged Rocky Point Band with titanium hardware ahead of Apple Watch Ultra 3 debut

Today we are getting a new Twelve South travel charger. The new ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch is the latest edition of the brand’s already available Butterfly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe model that we know and love – it was just showcased in our first-ever 9to5Toys Travel Kit feature, but this time with 15W Qi2 charging action. Going up for pre-order today, it comes in three new colorways and lands with an even lower price tag.

Apple Watch 41mm soon to be discontinued, grab a Series 9 down at $299 now ($100 off)

Apple Watch Series 10 is coming about as fast as we are seeing the deals on Series 9 disappear. Very soon, the Series 9 will go the way of Series 8 on Amazon – hard to get brand new and with a discount, but we did just spot the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm in Midnight down at $329 shipped. Regularly $429, we have seen this $100 price drop a number of times over the last couple months as retailers look to unload stock before the new models drop next month, but those offers are becoming increasingly hard to come by. If you aren’t upgrading to Series 10 next month at full price, now’s your chance to score a straight $100 cash deal on the Series 9. More details and deals from $299 below.

Series 10 is expected to get bigger – the 41mm will be 45mm and the 45mm will be the size of an Ultra 2, most likely – and it’s hard to say if that’s going to come along with price jumps too. After all, the size is the main differentiating factor on the standard Series 9 models right now in terms of form-factor and price.

The smaller, and likely soon to be discontinued for at least the next-generation, 41mm model is also $100 off right now starting at $299.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off with all five colorways now down at $399 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $399 shipped. This deal is now live on all colorways to deliver the best price around on the regularly $549 flagship headphones. While we did see a fleeting deal down at $395 on Prime Day as well as a Lightning deal just on the pink set for less than that ($382) shortly thereafter, $399 is otherwise about as good as its gets with a color selection like this. Today’s deal lands within a few bucks of the best prices we have ever tracked at Amazon all-time.

The AirPods Max 2 are expected to see the light of day very soon, perhaps even as soon as Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 event in just a couple weeks from now. The second-generation Apple over-ears will be seeing a notable overhaul in terms of internals with the introduction of what will most likely be the H2 chip to enable features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. These features should also include a new lineup of color options – get even more details right here.

