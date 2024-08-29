‘Glowtime’ iPhone 16 and Apple Watch event expectations, new Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 beta 3

The September iPhone event is official! Benjamin and Chance break down what they expect to see on September 9. Also, Apple releases iOS 18.1 beta 3 with the new AI photos Clean Up feature, an expansion of notification summaries, and Apple SVP Luca Maestri announces he is transitioning out of the CFO role.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance marvels at how Homebridge is more reliable than the official Matter integration for HomeKit. And Ted Lasso season 4 is all but confirmed.

