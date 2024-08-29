‘Glowtime’ iPhone 16 and Apple Watch event expectations, new Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 beta 3

The September iPhone event is official! Benjamin and Chance break down what they expect to see on September 9. Also, Apple releases iOS 18.1 beta 3 with the new AI photos Clean Up feature, an expansion of notification summaries, and Apple SVP Luca Maestri announces he is transitioning out of the CFO role.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance marvels at how Homebridge is more reliable than the official Matter integration for HomeKit. And Ted Lasso season 4 is all but confirmed.
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- Chance on The Talk Show
- Apple officially announces iPhone 16 event
- Apple event coming soon: iPhone 16, AirPods 4, and more
- iOS 18.1 beta 3 lets you remove distractions from pictures with new ‘Clean Up’ feature
- iOS 18.1 beta 3 brings Apple Intelligence notification summaries to all apps
- iOS 18 adding default app controls for messaging, phone calls, navigation, and more in the EU
- Rumor: AirPods Pro 3 coming ‘soon’ with ‘much better’ noise cancellation
- Apple announces CFO transition coming soon, names Luca Maestri successor
- Gurman: Apple issues fourth known round of layoffs this year with Services job cuts
