Friday has arrived, but it’s not just any Friday. We are about to head into Labor Day weekend and that means the Apple gear deals are seriously flying now! We are talking about a straight up $500 price drop on the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro and as much as $700 off the 16-incher – these are the best prices we have tracked and arguably the best MacBook deals of the year folks. Then we have the current iPad 10 back down at just $299 alongside iPad 9 at $199 as well as AirTag deals as low as $19 a pop, up to $150 off the most affordable M4 iPad Pro, and a whole lot more. The wide-ranging Best Buy Labor Day sale is now live and you’ll find plenty of charging and power gear on sale as well as exclusive 35% price drops on leather Apple Watch bands. Check it all out down below.

Best MacBook Pro deals of the year are back! M3 Pro with 18GB of RAM now at $1,499 ($500 off) + more up to $700 off

It’s baaaaack! What might very well be the very best MacBook deal of the year has made a glorious return ahead of Labor Day weekend. While we are indeed tracking a fantastic deal on the more pricey 16-inch models, the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is now back down to $1,499 shipped in both the silver and Space Black colorways. This is a regularly $1,999 machine at $500 off to match the lowest price we have ever tracked – this is only the second time this model has gone for a price like this.

My Best Buy Plus and Total members can score a wild $700 off the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD at $1,799. Regularly $2,499, this is $500 off for everyone, just like it is at Amazon, by paid Best buy members can score an additional $200 off at checkout. This is a wildly low deal if you’re a member.

Apple’s current-gen iPad 10 drops down to just $299 for Labor Day in all colorways

The Apple gear Labor Day deals are starting to flood in now, and next up we have the return of the current-generation iPad 10 down at $299 shipped. You’ll find most colors at this price on Amazon and Best Buy right now as part of its Labor Day event. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad carried a regular price at $449 until it saw an official price cut in May to $349 shipped. Outside of some wildly and extremely fleeting price drops that topped out at about $25 less during Prime Day – these deals only lasted a few hours at best, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked.

Apple’s most affordable M4 iPad Pro returns to $899 low, or $849 for Best Buy members ($150 off)

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low pricing on Apple’s most affordable new M4 iPad Pro. You can now land the 11-inch 256GB model starting at $899 shipped. That’s $100 off the regularly $999 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this model. This deal is also now live at Best Buy where Plus and Total members can knock an extra $50 off to deliver the lowest price we have tracked at $849 shipped. On top of those two options, you can score this same model but with the cellular connectivity starting at $1,099 shipped, which is also $100 off and within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon.

Update: This 4-pack deal is now matched at Amazon.

As part of its now live Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering the 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $99, we are expecting a price match over at Amazon sometime today or over the weekend, but there’s no way to know for sure and the 4-pack is currently sitting at $80 there. While we did see this bundle drop down to $73 for Prime Day last month, we are only talking about a couple dollars more here – this is matching the lowest we have tracked all year otherwise at Amazon.

You can instead land a single AirTag for less, they are selling down at $24.99 via Best Buy from the usual $29 price tag – within $1 of the Prime Day low – and are sitting just below full price as of right now at just under $28 Prime shipped. But with the 4-pack deal above you’re looking at $18.74 per item tracker.

Exclusive 35% off Burton Goods full-grain leather Apple Watch bands this weekend (Best prices ever)

Satechi’s fantastic Space Gray 15W Qi2 car mount charger with metal build now at $45 low

Most affordable 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM now down at $1,299 + more at $250 off

It has been a busy back to school deal season for Apple gear, and especially the M3 MacBook Air. Amazon has now brought back the $250 price drops on the 15-inch models after jumping up in price on both the 8GB and 16GB models. However, much like we are still seeing with the 13-inch, B&H is once again offering the lowest possible price on the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM from $1,349 shipped. This is the 16GB of RAM model with a 256GB SSD that carries a regular price tag at $1,499. While that’s $150 off, Amazon only offers the 16GB model with a 512GB SSD, which happens to be back on sale at $1,449 from the regular $1,699 price tag.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple gear, MagSafe chargers, smart home, and much more

ecobee smart home bundle now $120 off: Video doorbell, Siri thermostat, and sensor pack at $370

We have already featured some solid ecobee HomeKit smart home gear deals for Labor Day, but we just spotted the complete package on Amazon at $120 off alongside some additional bundle offers you’ll find below. You can now score the ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle at $369.97 shipped, down from the regular $490 price tag. This package consists of the Smart Doorbell Camera, a 2-pack of SmartSensors for Doors and Windows, and the brand’s flagship Smart Thermostat Premium.

Samsung offers up to $2,200 off AI fridges with displays, oven ranges, and laundry combos for Labor Day

Plus some notable bundle and credit offers:

…get an additional $100 off two, $250 off three, or $500 off four eligible appliances. Save an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator in your qualifying package.

Plus washer/dryer and oven range deals:

New metal elago MagSafe holder elegantly attaches iPhone to your iPad/MacBook workstation at $24

Nomad launches new rugged Rocky Point Band with titanium hardware ahead of Apple Watch Ultra 3 debut

Today we are getting a new Twelve South travel charger. The new ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch is the latest edition of the brand’s already available Butterfly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe model that we know and love – it was just showcased in our first-ever 9to5Toys Travel Kit feature, but this time with 15W Qi2 charging action. Going up for pre-order today, it comes in three new colorways and lands with an even lower price tag.

Apple Watch 41mm soon to be discontinued, grab a Series 9 down at $299 now ($100 off)

Apple Watch Series 10 is coming about as fast as we are seeing the deals on Series 9 disappear. Very soon, the Series 9 will go the way of Series 8 on Amazon – hard to get brand new and with a discount, but we did just spot the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm in Midnight down at $329 shipped. Regularly $429, we have seen this $100 price drop a number of times over the last couple months as retailers look to unload stock before the new models drop next month, but those offers are becoming increasingly hard to come by. If you aren’t upgrading to Series 10 next month at full price, now’s your chance to score a straight $100 cash deal on the Series 9. More details and deals from $299 below.

Series 10 is expected to get bigger – the 41mm will be 45mm and the 45mm will be the size of an Ultra 2, most likely – and it’s hard to say if that’s going to come along with price jumps too. After all, the size is the main differentiating factor on the standard Series 9 models right now in terms of form-factor and price.

The smaller, and likely soon to be discontinued for at least the next-generation, 41mm model is also $100 off right now starting at $299.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off with all five colorways now down at $399 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $399 shipped. This deal is now live on all colorways to deliver the best price around on the regularly $549 flagship headphones. While we did see a fleeting deal down at $395 on Prime Day as well as a Lightning deal just on the pink set for less than that ($382) shortly thereafter, $399 is otherwise about as good as its gets with a color selection like this. Today’s deal lands within a few bucks of the best prices we have ever tracked at Amazon all-time.

The AirPods Max 2 are expected to see the light of day very soon, perhaps even as soon as Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 event in just a couple weeks from now. The second-generation Apple over-ears will be seeing a notable overhaul in terms of internals with the introduction of what will most likely be the H2 chip to enable features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. These features should also include a new lineup of color options – get even more details right here.

