Starling Home Hub adds deeper HomeKit support for new 4th generation Nest thermostat

One reason I might consider upgrading to the new fourth-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat is its built-in Matter support. In practice, however, the Matter integration appears to be pretty lackluster. My favorite HomeKit bridge, the Starling Home Hub, has just released a new firmware update that deepens the new Nest’s integration with Matter.

While the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) does indeed support Matter, the functionality you get is minimal. Sure, you can change the thermostat mode and adjust the temperature, but that’s about it. This is particularly frustrating when you consider that the thermostat’s accompanying Nest Temperature Sensor, which helps manage temperatures in different rooms, doesn’t support Matter at all. As a result, you can’t even view the temperature in other rooms through Apple Home.

Given these limitations, if basic control over your thermostat is all you’re after, you might be better off with a simple $30 Wi-Fi thermostat. Spending ten times as much on a Nest thermostat, only to face these constraints when trying to control it via Apple Home, is bound to leave you frustrated.

Enter Starling Home Hub:

This is where the Starling Home Hub comes into play. Unlike the basic Matter integration, Starling Home Hub offers full compatibility between your Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) and HomeKit, unlocking all the features that Matter doesn’t support:

Humidity Read-Out : With Starling, you can monitor the humidity levels, giving you more control over your home’s environment.

: With Starling, you can monitor the humidity levels, giving you more control over your home’s environment. Fan Control : Adjust the fan settings directly from Apple Home, a feature that is absent in Matter.

: Adjust the fan settings directly from Apple Home, a feature that is absent in Matter. Temperature Sensors : Access and manage all your Nest Temperature Sensors from within Apple Home, ensuring every room has the right temperature.

: Access and manage all your Nest Temperature Sensors from within Apple Home, ensuring every room has the right temperature. Active Preset and Temperature Sensor Selection: Seamlessly switch between presets and select which temperature sensor to prioritize, making your smart home truly responsive to your needs.

Wrap up

Even in a world where Matter is aiming to simplify smart home integrations, Starling Home Hub remains a critical tool for me with my Nest products to have a complete HomeKit experience. If you want to make the most of your new Nest Learning Thermostat within HomeKit, the Starling Home Hub is still a must-have. It bridges the gap left by Matter, ensuring that all your Nest features are fully accessible and functional.

It’s available for a one-time fee directly from the manufacturer.