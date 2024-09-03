Mosyle acquires asset management software provider Assetbots

Mosyle, a leader in Apple Device Management and Security, has officially acquired Assetbots, an up-and-coming asset management software provider. This strategic acquisition will allow Mosyle to expand its service offerings, providing comprehensive asset management solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and educational institutions.

Assetbots has quickly gained a reputation for its intuitive, cost-effective software, designed to help organizations manage a wide range of assets—from IT equipment to vehicles—throughout their lifecycle. The software’s strong automation features and specialized templates have made it a valuable tool for businesses to streamline their operations.

Alcyr Araujo, CEO of Mosyle, emphasized the alignment between the two companies. “When I first checked Assetbots, I could immediately identify the same principles that allowed Mosyle to scale to more than 52,000 customers and 7 million devices under management in less than 8 years,” Araujo said. “Their commitment to creating high-quality, easy-to-use software at an affordable price mirrored the values that have driven Mosyle’s success.”

Assetbots will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its founder, Chad Burggraf, while benefiting from Mosyle’s resources and expertise. The acquisition promises to deliver several key advantages to customers:

Enhanced Integration: Mosyle and Assetbots will introduce a special two-way integration, enabling seamless syncing of devices, users, and assignments. This deep integration will significantly reduce configuration and maintenance time, offering a level of collaboration unmatched by other third-party asset management solutions.

Exclusive Commercial Benefits: Mosyle customers will have access to exclusive pricing benefits when subscribing to Assetbots, making the software even more affordable for organizations already using Mosyle’s services.

Improved Security, Compliance, and Scalability: As a subsidiary of Mosyle, Assetbots will now have access to advanced security protocols, compliance frameworks, and scalable infrastructure. This will allow Assetbots to maintain its innovative edge while adhering to the highest standards of security and compliance.

Chad Burggraf, founder and CEO of Assetbots, has this to say about the partnership. “The total alignment on the vision of creating the highest quality tools on the market, while also achieving simplicity and affordability made Mosyle a perfect home for Assetbots. Their proven success in achieving that combined with their scale and resources will allow Assetbots to do the same for Asset Management software for Schools and SMBs,” he said.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Mosyle as it continues to expand its portfolio and reinforce its position as a leader in technology management and security.