Today’s collection of Apple deals and accessories is now ready to go. Our lineup is headlined by another chance at the lowest price we have seen for a new M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM – you can score a $200 price drop on the 256GB/16GB model right now down at $1,099 shipped. That offer joins ongoing $500 price drops on M3 Pro MacBook Pro models, but they are going out of stock quick at this point. Then there’s a $100 price drop on the 11-inch 256GB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell, ongoing AirTag offers, charging gear, a deal on the Soundblade desktop soundbar, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Here’s an M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM back down at the $1,099 low (Reg. $1,299)

We have seen plenty of standout M3 MacBook Air deals over the last couple months, but one particular configuration stands out from the rest for folks looking to land the lowest possible price on a 16GB configuration. While Amazon is still offering the models with 8GB of RAM from $899, B&H is once again serving up the configuration with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regular $1,299 price tag and the lowest we can find.

Amazon doesn’t even offer this particular configuration. The best price it has on a 16GB M3 MacBook Air is the $200 deal on the 16GB/512GB model at $1,299. This one was down at $1,249 during the back to school sale, but that’s still well above the $1,099 on tap today from B&H.

And as a quick refresher in case you missed it last time, this isn’t some kind of Frankenstein configuration B&H is offering here. It is indeed one you can get straight from Apple, just at the full $1,299. It is the base-model 13-inch MacBook Air with the upgraded 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU alongside the elevated 16GB of unified memory.

Apple’s 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell returns to Amazon low at $1,099 ($100 off)

We are still tracking a solid $385 price drop on Apple’s high-end 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage space, but today we spotted a deal on a far more accessible model. While deals on the lighter capacity 11-inch configs haven’t gotten nearly as aggressive as the top-of-the-line variants, you can score the 11-inch 256GB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell model down at $1,099 shipped today in Space Black. This is a $100 price drop from the usual $1,199 sticker price and only the second time we have seen this one drop this low outside of fleeting on-page coupon deals. This model is still listed at full price via Best Buy where even the open-box units are going for more than today’s Amazon deal.

We should also mention the ongoing $100 price drop on the Wi-Fi only 256GB 11-inch M4 Pro too. If you don’t need/want the cellular connectivity, they are also $100 off right now and starting from $899 shipped on Amazon.

Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM up to $500 off once again

Update: While the deal on the 14-inch model below is going in and out of stock, you will find the 16-inch variant with 18GB RAM available at $500 offright now via both Best Buy and Amazon.

After coming back for a brief time on Labor Day and quickly disappearing before the day was out, Amazon has now brought back one of our favorite MacBook deals of the year. While it has now jumped in to $1,699 at Best Buy, Amazon is now offering the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,499.99 shipped. Regularly $1,999, this is a straight up $499 price drop and the lowest we can find.

Update: This 4-pack deal is now matched at Amazon.

As part of its now live Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering the 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $99, we are expecting a price match over at Amazon sometime today or over the weekend, but there’s no way to know for sure and the 4-pack is currently sitting at $80 there. While we did see this bundle drop down to $73 for Prime Day last month, we are only talking about a couple dollars more here – this is matching the lowest we have tracked all year otherwise at Amazon.

You can instead land a single AirTag for less, they are selling down at $24.99 via Best Buy from the usual $29 price tag – within $1 of the Prime Day low – and are sitting just below full price as of right now at just under $28 Prime shipped. But with the 4-pack deal above you’re looking at $18.74 per item tracker.

New Soundblade desktop soundbar with sub falls back to $150 all-time low

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Here’s one of the best prices ever on 45mm GPS + Cell Apple Watch Series 9 models at $379 ($150 off)

Joining the ongoing Labor Day Apple Watch Series 9 deals at Amazon and Best Buy with $100 in savings, Walmart is taking things up a notch with even deeper deals on the 45m GPS + Cell models. You’ll find the Silver aluminum case model with the Winter Blue Sport Loop as well as the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight Sport Loop both marked down to $379 shipped. You’re looking at regularly $529 configurations seeing deep $150 price drops today. These particular options are both solid out on Amazon right now where very rarely ever go on sale for less than $429.

Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

New GameBaby case brings Game Boy-style controls to iPhone 15 and 16 Pro Max [Pre-order deal]

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza Vision GS review: The premium sim racing wheel with a rotating touch screen [Video]

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

NZXT H7 Flow review: New PSU placement gives cool GPU temps [Video]

Are Wireless earbuds any good for gaming? ASUS Cetra Speednova review [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?