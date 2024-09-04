In its latest addition to its growing product portfolio, SwitchBot is launching two new products this week: the new SwitchBot Meter Pro and the SwitchBot Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor). Whether you’re looking to manage the temperature at home for optimal comfort, track humidity to prevent mold or other issues or monitor CO₂ levels to ensure air quality, having precise and reliable data is the best way to do that.

SwitchBot Meter Pro

The SwitchBot Meter Pro is a versatile environmental meter designed to provide real-time monitoring of indoor and outdoor conditions. Equipped with Swiss-made sensors, this device offers:

High-Precision Temperature and Humidity Monitoring: It checks temperature and humidity every 4 seconds, ensuring you receive the most accurate and up-to-date information. With an accuracy of ±0.2°C for temperature and ±2%RH for humidity, you can trust the data it provides.

It checks temperature and humidity every 4 seconds, ensuring you receive the most accurate and up-to-date information. With an accuracy of ±0.2°C for temperature and ±2%RH for humidity, you can trust the data it provides. Comfort Level Indicators: Based on the data collected, the Meter Pro can display comfort levels, helping you maintain an ideal environment for your home or office.

Based on the data collected, the Meter Pro can display comfort levels, helping you maintain an ideal environment for your home or office. Outdoor Data Accessibility: The device pairs with the SwitchBot Outdoor Meter, giving you access to outdoor temperature and humidity without stepping outside.

The device pairs with the SwitchBot Outdoor Meter, giving you access to outdoor temperature and humidity without stepping outside. Weather Forecasts: When connected to a SwitchBot Hub, the Meter Pro can display local weather forecasts for up to 12 hours, helping you plan your day more accurately.

SwitchBot Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor)

The CO2 Monitor version, which adds CO₂ monitoring to its capabilities. Here’s what it adds to the SwitchBot Meter Pro:

Advanced CO₂ Detection: Using Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) technology, this device monitors CO₂ levels with precision. It updates CO₂ levels as frequently as every second if its charging mode, ensuring that you’re always aware of the air quality in your home.

Using Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) technology, this device monitors CO₂ levels with precision. It updates CO₂ levels as frequently as every second if its charging mode, ensuring that you’re always aware of the air quality in your home. Real-Time Alerts: The CO2 Monitor features three types of alerts—sound, visual, and online—to inform you of any significant environmental changes. You’ll be notified immediately, whether it’s a sudden rise in CO₂ levels or a temperature drop.

The CO2 Monitor features three types of alerts—sound, visual, and online—to inform you of any significant environmental changes. You’ll be notified immediately, whether it’s a sudden rise in CO₂ levels or a temperature drop. Integration With Your SmartHome The CO₂ Monitor integrates seamlessly with other SwitchBot products and major smart home platforms, including Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and SmartThings. It’s also Matter-compatible so that it can be added directly to HomeKit.

Wrap up

The Meter Pro operates for up to 12 months on two AA batteries, while the CO₂ Monitor offers dual power modes—battery and USB-C charging. The Meter Pro supports 68 days of local storage, while the CO₂ Monitor supports 40 days. Both devices offer up to 2 years of free cloud storage when used with a SwitchBot Hub, ensuring you can keep long-term environmental data records.

The SwitchBot Meter Pro is $29.99, while the SwitchBot Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor) is available for $69.99. Both products will be available later this month. through the SwitchBot Store and SwitchBot Amazon Store.