Why ‘AirPods SE’ could debut next week as Apple’s new entry model

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 4 2024 - 10:29 am PT
Apple’s September 9 event is almost here, and we’re expecting a lot of new product announcements. These include the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 3, and SE, and new AirPods 4 and likely AirPods Max 2. But Apple may have a surprise up its sleeve: AirPods SE. Here’s why the entry-level AirPods 4 could be the first ever AirPods SE model.

Two different AirPods 4 models are coming

When Apple unveils its next-generation AirPods 4 next week, reports indicate there will be not one, but two new models.

Both new AirPods models will look the same, with a new design that looks like a cross between AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro.

Where they’ll be different, however, is in features and price points.

The upper-tier AirPods 4 will replace the current AirPods 3 model. They’re expected to feature:

  • a price point more like AirPods 3, in the $179 range
  • active noise cancellation and transparency mode, like AirPods Pro have
  • a MagSafe wireless charging case equipped with a speaker for Find My
  • possibly some other AirPods Pro-exclusive features

Apple is also preparing a lower-tier AirPods model. This entry device is designed to replace AirPods 2, which Apple still sells. The entry-level model should feature:

  • a price tag closer to the current $129 of AirPods 2, or perhaps a little more
  • the modern design of its pricier sibling, but without noise cancellation, transparency mode, or the MagSafe charging case

All rumors up to this point have referred to both of these new models as ‘AirPods 4.’ And certainly that could be Apple’s name for them.

But I’m convinced there’s a good chance we’re about to see the first AirPods SE, instead.

Why AirPods SE makes more sense as a name

Product naming can be hard, especially when you sell two models bearing a lot of similarities yet select differences.

Apple could call both new models AirPods 4. But how would it differentiate the two?

Besides having different price tags, the company would need to include some distinguishing features in their product names. Otherwise, the average shopper will just buy the cheaper model every time. And Apple won’t want that.

The entry model could just be ‘AirPods 4,’ but then what about the premium option?

‘AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation and MagSafe charging case’?

It sure doesn’t roll off the tongue.

The option that makes way more sense is to split the line:

  • AirPods SE can be the entry-level model
  • AirPods 4 can be the premium model

Completing the product lineup with AirPods SE

This naming scheme would give Apple a much more clear, differentiated lineup. It would also fit better with the company’s naming patterns for other products, like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

  • AirPods SE would be the cheapest option
  • AirPods 4 the ‘standard’ model
  • AirPods Pro the pricier, more powerful model
  • AirPods Max the upscale, over-ear option

Apple buyers understand that an SE product won’t be the best of the best. ‘SE’ sacrifices some of the latest innovations for the sake of hitting a low price point. And that’s exactly what the rumors point to for these new AirPods.

What do you think of the AirPods SE name? Would having two AirPods 4 models be confusing? Let us know in the comments.

