Get a new MacBook every two years with this upgrade program

This might just be the MacBook upgrade program that Apple refuses to offer. Upgraded is a new subscription service powered by trusted partners that helps you get a new Mac every two years. Monthly payments start at just $36.06 with 0% interest, and AppleCare+ is included in the price.

Here’s how it works…

How Upgraded works

If you’re reading 9to5Mac, chances are you enjoy having the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer. Upgrading to a new Mac, however, comes with a big upfront cost – especially if you know you’re the type of person who will want to upgrade again when the next MacBook Air or MacBook Pro comes out. That’s where Upgraded comes in to make this process easier.

Upgraded works with two trusted partners. First, its financing is powered by Citizens Bank. That’s the same partner that also powers Apple’s own iPhone Upgrade Program, as well as financing and upgrade programs from other companies such as Microsoft’s Xbox All Access program.

Second, Upgraded works with GatorTec – an Apple Premier Partner and Apple Authorized Service Provider – for sales of the MacBook Pro and MacBook. All MacBook Pro and MacBook Air orders through Upgraded ship directly from Apple’s distribution facilities via GatorTec in brand new condition. Finally, Upgraded itself has a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot and has been powering similar programs for large retailers in Europe since 2017.

Upgraded is run by a small team of software developers and designers. They found themselves regularly buying and selling their MacBooks every couple of years, and they decided to take matters into their own hands to make that process easier.

Get a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro from Upgraded

Currently, Upgraded offers the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air through its website. You can fully spec out your MacBook order and create a custom build with the exact amounts of memory and storage you need, and choose from Apple’s full selection of colors. Once you’re in the program, you can track your payments, upgrade schedule, new releases, and more via your dedicated dashboard on Upgraded’s website.

MacBook Air: Starts at $36.06 per month for 36 months, with the option to upgrade after 24 payments. AppleCare+ coverage included

Starts at $36.06 per month for 36 months, with the option to upgrade after 24 payments. MacBook Pro: Starts at $52.17 per month for 36 months, with the option to upgrade after 24 months. AppleCare+ coverage included

Starts at $52.17 per month for 36 months, with the option to upgrade after 24 months.

After 24 months, you can upgrade to a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Upgraded will send you an email reminder when it’s time to upgrade. Then you can order a new device, transfer your data, and send the old one back to Upgraded.

If, for some reason, you choose not to upgrade to a new MacBook from Upgrade, you can continue paying and fully pay off your remaining 12 months of payments. Finally, you have the option of leaving the upgrade program by returning your device after 24 months.

You can check out Upgraded’s website for more details. It only takes a minute to apply for upgrade program financing, and you can check if you’re eligible without impacting your credit score.

This really is the MacBook upgrade program that Apple itself refuses to offer.

—From the 9to5Mac staff