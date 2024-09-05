Reeder launches new app that unites RSS with video, audio, and social feeds

Reeder, the 15-year-old RSS reader for Apple devices, just launched a major new version that takes the app in entirely new directions. The new Reeder brings together RSS feeds with all kinds of other data sources. Podcasts, YouTube, Mastodon and Bluesky feeds, subreddits, and more can now live alongside your RSS feeds.

RSS app goes beyond just news articles

The new Reeder positions itself less as a classic RSS app, and more as a sort of RSS for the future.

That starts with the variety of data sources you can add to the app:

RSS feed

Podcast

YouTube

Mastodon

Bluesky

Micro.blog

Glass

Flickr

Comic Strip

Reddit

This group of sources makes Reeder a one-stop hub for all different kinds of feeds.

But Reeder isn’t just adding new options to an existing RSS model. It’s also fundamentally changing how an RSS app traditionally works.

Changes to RSS app norms

There are two big ways that this is evident.

No unread counts: The concept of articles or other content types being ‘read’ or ‘unread’ doesn’t exist in the new app. Instead, it works more like a social media app with a unified timeline. Reeder keeps track of where you are in your timeline, so you don’t miss anything. iCloud sync only: Since Reeder is syncing all of these various content types in a single timeline, it relies on a single sync source: iCloud. There’s no support for other, third-party RSS syncing services here.

The new app won’t be for everyone, but if you’re interested in a new take on RSS, it’s a brilliant take on the app category.

Some other highlights:

Shared feeds let you share one of your tags via a public feed. This feed will auto-update even after being shared.

Links can be saved and organized into the app for reading later, so there’s no need for a separate read-later app.

If you’re interested in learning more, Devon Dundee has an excellent in-depth review over on MacStories.

Because the new Reeder is such a departure from the norm, the old Reeder app has been kept around and renamed Reeder Classic. Both apps will continue to receive ongoing development.

Reeder is a free download on the App Store with many features included, and its premium subscription is available for $1/month or $10/year.