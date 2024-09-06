HomeKit Weekly: Why aren’t we seeing new HomeKit Secure Video cameras?

HomeKit has become a powerful platform, with Apple consistently enhancing its features while staying true to its privacy-first approach. They’ve even contributed to the Matter standard, expanding what the Home app can do. But there’s a big problem we need to address: HomeKit Secure Video. Vendors are largely ignoring it, and while this isn’t entirely Apple’s fault, it’s a problem they need to solve.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

What is HomeKit Secure Video?

HomeKit Secure Video was Apple’s answer to smart home video back when Amazon and Google rolled out their managed services, and it debuted in 2019. It allows you to use your home security cameras with the Home app, where video footage is analyzed privately on your Home hub before being securely stored in iCloud. What’s great about it is that it doesn’t count against your iCloud storage limits, and it’s designed with privacy in mind—everything stays end-to-end encrypted, meaning only you and those you trust can see the recordings. Not even Apple can see it. It’s a solid feature that fits perfectly into Apple’s broader commitment to keeping your data safe.

What are some of my favorite HomeKit Secure Video Cameras?

All of the cameras listed above are really great options for HomeKit Secure Video. They come from various manufacturers, and they’ve been rock solid. I have no issues recommending any of these cameras to use with HomeKit Secure Video.

Where are the new cameras?

If you check the release dates for all of these cameras, you won’t find a single one released in 2024. In fact, most were released between 2020 and 2021. Aqara has released a handful of new cameras in the past few years, while Eve released its flood camera in 2022. Earlier this summer, we also covered the confusion around Logitech’s HomeKit Camera lineup and whether Logitech was still selling them.

Why this is Apple’s problem

As I said at the beginning, Apple cannot force manufacturers to release new cameras, but it must be aware of this. This is one reason Apple has hesitated to rely on outside vendors during its history. When Apple depended on Microsoft for Office in the 1990s, it ran into perception problems when Microsoft failed to keep it current.

Google and Amazon make their own cameras. They support their own Cameras. They control their destiny when it comes to smart home video cameras. It’s time for Apple to do the same. It’s clear that there isn’t enough revenue for HomeKit Secure Video cameras for vendors to continue to innovate, and it’s understandable. Google offers a Nest Aware subscription designed to offer additional features for its first-party cameras. I use the Google Nest Flood Cameras paired with Starling Home Hub to bridge it to HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video, as I am not happy with the innovation happening in the cameras that natively support HomeKit.

So, what’s the solution for Apple? The answer is clear: it’s time for Apple to take control and develop its own lineup of smart cameras that fully support the latest and greatest HomeKit features. By doing so, Apple can set a new standard in the smart home camera market, just as they’ve done in so many other categories. It’s time for a fresh wave of innovation, where Apple’s signature design meets cutting-edge technology. A product that not only looks great but also seamlessly integrates with the HomeKit ecosystem, delivering the privacy, security, and ease of use that Apple users have come to expect.