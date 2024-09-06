Rumor: iPhone 16 Pro to feature 33% smaller display bezels

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to have larger screens than their predecessors. One way Apple will accomplish this feat without as big of an increase to the overall form factor is with smaller bezels. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman now reports that we can specifically expect iPhone 16 Pro bezels to be around 33% smaller (or one-third smaller) than the iPhone 15 Pro.

The latest iPhone 16 Pro design changes

As a refresher, here’s what to expect from the iPhone 16 Pro screen sizes this year:

iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3 inches Up from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9 inches Up from 6.7 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro Max



This means the iPhone 16 Pro Max will officially be the biggest iPhone that Apple has ever made.

With the iPhone 15 Pro series last year, Apple reduced the bezels from around 3.5mm to under 2mm. The 2mm border will get even smaller with the iPhone 16 Pro this fall, potentially dropping to around 1.3 or 1.4mm, according to the latest reporting. Earlier rumors suggested that this means the iPhone 16 Pro will have the world’s thinnest smartphone bezels.

Apple will use a new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to make the iPhone 16 Pro’s bezels significantly smaller. This works by bending some of the wiring and circuitry near the edge of the display downwards. This is an entirely new technology for Apple and reportedly caused some manufacturing challenges during the production ramp.

Those production challenges, however, appear to have largely been solved as Apple is moving forward with releasing the iPhone 16 Pro models with larger displays and smaller bezels.

Here are the rumored full dimensions for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup:

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Height 149.6 mm 146.6 mm Width 71.45 mm 70.60 mm Display 6.3-inches 6.1-inches Weight 194 grams 187 grams

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Height 163.0 mm 159.9 mm Width 77.58 mm 76.70 mm Display 6.9-inches 6.7-inches Weight 225 grams 221 grams

What do you think about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max getting bigger? Are iPhones starting to be too big? Let us know down in the comments.