 Skip to main content

New Geekbench results show how much faster the iPhone 16’s A18 chip is

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 10 2024 - 12:23 pm PT
2 Comments
Apple A18 chip geekbench

A new round of iPhones means a new round of Apple Silicon benchmarks, and we’ve just gotten our first look at a Geekbench result for the A18 chip, showcasing modest performance gains.

The result, uploaded to Geekbench earlier this morning, showcases around a 10% boost in single core performance compared to the A17 Pro, which is about in line with expectations. When unveiling the A18 chip, Apple avoided direct comparisons with the A17 chip.

Interestingly, the multi-core result seems to be quite low, with a comparable score to the A16 Bionic chip, and around 8% slower than the A17 Pro chip. It’s safe to assume that this is likely an anomaly, as Apple says that the A18 chip should be around 30% faster than the A16 chip in iPhone 15. Something is definitely off here, but we’ll update this upon proper multi-core results being available.

iPhone 16 A18 Geekbench result

This Geekbench result comes from an iPhone17,3 model – and that identifier corresponds to the iPhone 16, rather than the Plus, Pro, or Pro Max. So ideally, this is the worst that it’ll get, and there’ll likely be even more promising results from the A18 Pro chip.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro yesterday at their “It’s Glowtime” keynote, featuring the brand new A18 and A18 Pro chips. These chips are based on a 2nd generation 3nm process, similar to the M4 chip that debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year. The phones will be available for preorder this Friday, and will start arriving to customers on September 20th.

H/T: Tech God

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
A18

A18

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications