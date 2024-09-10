New Geekbench results show how much faster the iPhone 16’s A18 chip is

A new round of iPhones means a new round of Apple Silicon benchmarks, and we’ve just gotten our first look at a Geekbench result for the A18 chip, showcasing modest performance gains.

The result, uploaded to Geekbench earlier this morning, showcases around a 10% boost in single core performance compared to the A17 Pro, which is about in line with expectations. When unveiling the A18 chip, Apple avoided direct comparisons with the A17 chip.

Interestingly, the multi-core result seems to be quite low, with a comparable score to the A16 Bionic chip, and around 8% slower than the A17 Pro chip. It’s safe to assume that this is likely an anomaly, as Apple says that the A18 chip should be around 30% faster than the A16 chip in iPhone 15. Something is definitely off here, but we’ll update this upon proper multi-core results being available.

This Geekbench result comes from an iPhone17,3 model – and that identifier corresponds to the iPhone 16, rather than the Plus, Pro, or Pro Max. So ideally, this is the worst that it’ll get, and there’ll likely be even more promising results from the A18 Pro chip.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro yesterday at their “It’s Glowtime” keynote, featuring the brand new A18 and A18 Pro chips. These chips are based on a 2nd generation 3nm process, similar to the M4 chip that debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year. The phones will be available for preorder this Friday, and will start arriving to customers on September 20th.

H/T: Tech God