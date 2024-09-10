 Skip to main content

Comparing the A18 and A18 Pro: Here’s one thing the iPhone 16 chip is missing

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 10 2024 - 9:01 am PT
7 Comments
A18 Pro chip in iPhone 16 Pro

For the last few years, Apple has introduced a new chip only in its iPhone Pro models. But that changed yesterday, when the entire iPhone 16 lineup received the brand new A18 line of chips. The iPhone 16 gets an A18 and the iPhone 16 Pro an A18 Pro. But what’s the difference really? Here’s the one thing the iPhone 16 is missing.

A18 vs. A18 Pro: Why two chips?

Apple’s A18 chip line is enabled by a second-generation 3-nanometer fabrication. This is similar to the process seen with the M4 chip in the most recent iPad Pro.

Reportedly, the manufacturing process for the previous A17 Pro and M3 chips was fraught with issues. This is why the M4 debuted as fast as it did after the M3, and part of the reason why Apple isn’t putting last year’s A17 Pro inside the entry model iPhone 16.

But why are there two separate iPhone chips still? What’s the difference between the A18 Pro and A18?

It’s smaller than you think.

A18 chip

Here’s an overview of the two chips:

A18 Pro chip specs (via Apple)

  • New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores
  • New 6‑core GPU
  • New 16‑core Neural Engine

A18 chip specs (via Apple)

  • New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores
  • New 5‑core GPU
  • New 16‑core Neural Engine

Did you catch the difference?

The A18 chip has one fewer GPU core. It only has five, as opposed to the six included with the A18 Pro.

If you buy an iPhone 16, are you going to miss that one GPU core? Almost certainly not.

Chip binning likely strikes again

Most likely, Apple didn’t actually set out to create two different chips for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro.

Instead, the company probably is doing chip binning. As has previously been explained by our own Ben Lovejoy:

No chip fabrication process is perfect, and as the process gets smaller, the challenges of producing a perfect chip increase. When you’re operating at nanometer levels of precision, even the cleanest of clean rooms will still contain some microscopic elements of contamination. So what companies often do is aim for a particular spec, then separate out those chips which fall short, and sell those as a lower-spec version. The chips are, in the parlance, placed in a different sorting bin.

In other words, though Apple doesn’t say one way or another, it’s very possible that all iPhone 16 models have the same chip. But when sorting out the top quality chips from the B-tier chips produced with flaws (like a less-reliable GPU core), only the 16 Pro line gets the best version.

There are certainly good reasons to choose an iPhone 16 Pro over an iPhone 16.

But the A18 Pro chip, for the vast majority of people, shouldn’t be one of them.

Do you care about the difference between the A18 and A18 Pro? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro
A18 A18 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications