 Skip to main content

Kuo: Apple Watch Ultra 3 and new Apple Watch SE are set for 2025

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 10 2024 - 8:07 am PT
3 Comments
Apple Watch Ultra 3 when

Almost everyone expected Apple to have a lot more Watch news for yesterday’s event. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a new Apple Watch SE were widely rumored. Yet neither device was announced. But one analyst, who correctly predicted there would be no new Ultra, has now shared when we should expect these new Watch models.

When to expect new Apple Watch Ultra and SE models

Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst, reported last October that Apple had not yet begun its development of the Ultra 3. As a result, he predicted that we wouldn’t see a new Ultra model in 2024.

It turns out, he was right. Apple’s only Ultra-related announcement yesterday was a new satin black finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Now, in a new post on X, Kuo indicates that an Ultra 3 will be coming next year, alongside a revised Apple Watch SE.

The 2025 new Apple Watch models will include the Ultra 3 and SE upgrade version.

Kuo’s projected 2025 release leaves a lot of room for speculation about when exactly these new models will launch.

Historically, Apple has released its new Watch models in September alongside the iPhone. That means we may have to wait a full year to see new Ultra and SE hardware.

However, it’s possible Apple could release at least one new Watch models in the spring.

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in spring 2025, and Apple may want to debut its new Apple Watch SE at the same time. The current SE didn’t receive anything new yesterday except watch bands. The Ultra, at least, got a new finish.

If I had to bet, we won’t see an Ultra 3 until next September. But a new SE could arrive as soon as the spring.

Were you hoping to see a new Ultra 3 or SE at yesterday’s event? Will you wait for 2025 or buy a Series 10 instead? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 and includes t…
Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications