Kuo: Apple Watch Ultra 3 and new Apple Watch SE are set for 2025

Almost everyone expected Apple to have a lot more Watch news for yesterday’s event. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a new Apple Watch SE were widely rumored. Yet neither device was announced. But one analyst, who correctly predicted there would be no new Ultra, has now shared when we should expect these new Watch models.

When to expect new Apple Watch Ultra and SE models

Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst, reported last October that Apple had not yet begun its development of the Ultra 3. As a result, he predicted that we wouldn’t see a new Ultra model in 2024.

It turns out, he was right. Apple’s only Ultra-related announcement yesterday was a new satin black finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Now, in a new post on X, Kuo indicates that an Ultra 3 will be coming next year, alongside a revised Apple Watch SE.

The 2025 new Apple Watch models will include the Ultra 3 and SE upgrade version.

Kuo’s projected 2025 release leaves a lot of room for speculation about when exactly these new models will launch.

Historically, Apple has released its new Watch models in September alongside the iPhone. That means we may have to wait a full year to see new Ultra and SE hardware.

However, it’s possible Apple could release at least one new Watch models in the spring.

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in spring 2025, and Apple may want to debut its new Apple Watch SE at the same time. The current SE didn’t receive anything new yesterday except watch bands. The Ultra, at least, got a new finish.

If I had to bet, we won’t see an Ultra 3 until next September. But a new SE could arrive as soon as the spring.

Were you hoping to see a new Ultra 3 or SE at yesterday’s event? Will you wait for 2025 or buy a Series 10 instead? Let us know in the comments.