Apple will release iOS 18.0 next week to the public, but the company has also been running tests with iOS 18.1 beta – which will be released in October with the first set of Apple Intelligence tools. However, it seems that Siri has suddenly stopped working on iPhones and iPads running the latest beta of iOS 18.1.

Siri not working on iOS 18.1 beta

As reported by many beta users on social networks and also confirmed by 9to5Mac, there are a number of people who have been unable to use Siri on their devices running iOS 18.1 beta 3. The first reports of issues with Siri were shared yesterday and it seems to still be an ongoing issue.

When these users try to use Siri, they see a message saying that “Siri is not available” and “Data to use Siri is downloading” or “Connect to Wi-Fi to complete Siri download.” In the Siri settings, the system suggests that it’s trying to download updated Apple Intelligence models. However, this download never occurs, and because of this, it’s impossible to use Siri.

It’s worth noting that the bug isn’t affecting everyone. However, those experiencing it are unable to use Siri even after rebooting the device. Macs running macOS 15.1 beta seem to be immune to the bug, however.

Most likely Apple has pushed out an update to the language models used by Apple Intelligence, but these models are broken somehow. This could be related to a new build of iOS 18.1 beta that was released for iPhone 16 models on Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether Apple will find a way to fix the bug with a server-side update or whether this will require a new beta of iOS 18.1. Of course, beta users should always expect that things won’t always work as expected.

