This is the cutoff time for ensuring a fast iPhone 16 pre-order

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 12 2024 - 8:36 am PT
2 Comments
Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro open tomorrow. But if you want the fastest pre-ordering experience possible, you can walk through all the necessary shopping steps in advance via the Apple Store app. Here’s the cutoff time to prep your order in advance.

Getting a head start on your iPhone 16 order

For years now, Apple has offered a sort of ‘pre’ pre-order via the online Apple Store.

Since pre-ordering right when sales open can be stressful, Apple lets you get a head start on your pre-order in advance. This enables you to submit your order as fast as possible once orders open.

Order iPhone 16 in Apple Store app

Today Apple announced the cutoff time for that ‘head start’.

From Apple Newsroom:

Customers have until 9 p.m. PDT this evening to get a head start on pre-ordering the new iPhone 16 lineup by choosing their desired model, selecting their preferred payment method — including pre-approval for financing — and saving their shopping bag so they’re only one click away once pre-orders open tomorrow.

So there you have it. If you’re still undecided on a color option, storage tier, or maybe on your preferred iPhone 16 model altogether—time is short.

For the fastest pre-ordering experience possible, you need to make your selections before 9 p.m. PDT tonight.

Pre-order start time on Friday

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 line will open this Friday, September 13.

The earliest you can submit your pre-order will be 8:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. CT / 5:00 a.m. PT.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro will then arrive in users’ hands as soon as next Friday, September 20.

For the fastest delivery time, even if you go through the ‘head start’ process today, you’ll still want to be sure to set a reminder for tomorrow morning. Perhaps even a few alarms would be helpful, especially if you’re in certain time zones.

You’ll need to go through the last couple steps before your order is finalized. And it’s pretty common for launch day devices to run out before long.

Are you buying an iPhone 16? Let us know which one in the comments.

Comments

