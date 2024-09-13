Apple opened pre-orders for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro this morning. As usual, if you weren’t among the first batch of buyers, you may want to make that purchase decision soon. September 20 is the official release day, but the most popular models have now slipped to October. Here’s what you should know.

Most popular iPhone 16 pre-order model

After a short period of time that pre-orders have been open, it’s become very clear which iPhone 16 models are most in demand, or at least in the shortest supply. But Apple has been doing this long enough now, and with the same mix of models, that availability is likely a good measure of what’s actually selling the most.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the model with the scarcest availability. There are currently no Pro Max models available, in any color or storage tier, for launch day delivery.

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, still has some availability for September 20 delivery. However, it depends on the color and storage options you choose. 512GB models seem to be selling out the fastest.

If you’re looking for a base iPhone 16 or 16 Plus, there is currently still plenty of availability.

Most popular color options

The color finish that’s the most ‘new’ this year is desert titanium. But there’s another color that’s dominating sales so far.

Black titanium is the clear favorite for early iPhone 16 adopters.

At the time I write this, the black titanium iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are the hardest to get. Across nearly all of the various storage options, delivery dates have slipped out of launch day. Many are saying October, and could get pushed back further before long.

Overall, in terms of on sales availability, black titanium is followed by white titanium as being hard to get. Desert titanium generally has more availability than both colors. But that may be because Apple has prepared more of those models in the expectation it will sell well. So it doesn’t necessarily reflect popularity.

Wrap-up

If you’re in the market for an iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max, you’ll want to act fast before delivery dates slip even further. Some launch day delivery options are available for the smaller Pro, depending on your model configuration.

Unsurprisingly, the non-Pro models aren’t necessarily as appealing to the pre-order early adopters. If you’re in the market for an iPhone 16 or 16 Plus, you should still place your order soon, but as of now you can still get day 1 delivery.

Have you made your pre-order? Did you get the model you wanted? Let us know in the comments.