Apple on Friday added two more products to its Refurbished Store in the US: the M2 iPad Pro and the M1 iPad Air. This means that customers can now buy refurbished models of these products at a discount

Refurbished M2 iPad Pro and M1 iPad Air

Both the M2 iPad Pro and the M1 iPad Air were announced in 2022. The M2 iPad Pro added features such as the Apple Pencil hover experience, Wi-Fi 6E, ProRes video capture and, of course, Apple’s M2 chip. As for the M1 iPad Air, it was the first non-Pro iPad to support Stage Manager. It also gained an ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage and 5G.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple is now selling refurbished models of the M2 iPad Pro and M1 iPad Air. Prices start at $469 for the base model iPad Air with 64GB of storage and $639 for the base 11-inch iPad Pro. There are multiple options available in different colors, storage, and sizes.

It’s worth noting that these are not the latest models of iPads, as Apple updated both the iPad Pro and iPad Air earlier this year. The latest models feature the M4 and M2 chips, respectively.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, a USB-C cable and a power adapter) and a one-year limited warranty.

Buying a refurbished product can sometimes be a great deal, especially when you don’t need all the features that the latest generation of that product has to offer and would rather save some money.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country. We’ve also picked out some great deals on iPads at Amazon for you:

