Apple held their annual iPhone keynote this week, announcing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, two models of AirPods 4, AirPods Max with USB-C, and the fully redesigned Apple Watch Series 10. This is everything that Apple phased out with their new product announcements.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Ever since the iPhone XS and XR were introduced in 2018, Apple has been discontinuing flagship iPhones just a year after they’re introduced, likely because they’re just all too similar, and Apple would rather you buy one of their entry-level iPhones if you’re looking to save some money.

There was no exception to that rule yesterday, and Apple’s first iPhones with titanium were removed from the online store. You can pick them up at a physical Apple Store for a $100 discount up until the iPhone 16 models come out on September 20th though, if you’re interested.

iPhone 13

Apple introduced the iPhone 13 in 2021, with a number of upgrades, including longer battery life, a new camera system, and a smaller notch. It started at $799, and has received a number of price cuts over the years, and reached a low of $599 prior to being discontinued.

Now, the iPhone 14 has taken the 13’s spot at the $599 price point, and Apple’s first iPhone with a smaller notch has been discontinued.

Apple Watch Series 9

Although we didn’t get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Apple Watch SE 3 yesterday, we did get the redesigned Apple Watch Series 10 yesterday. It has larger displays, an all new speaker, and a lovely new Jet Black finish. Stainless Steel was also replaced with a new polished titanium.

Traditionally, older flagship Apple Watches haven’t stuck around in the lineup, and that continued to be the case yesterday. Luckily, despite all of the changes with the Series 10, there was no price increase – so that’s a good thing.

Also – all Apple Watch Series 10 models in the US won’t have the blood oxygen sensing capabilities, so keep that in mind if you’re looking to buy one. This change started with the Apple Watch Series 9 in December 2023.

AirPods Max (Lightning)

Apple introduced a new pair of AirPods Max yesterday, with a fresh set of color options, and USB-C connectivity. The hardware is otherwise identical to original AirPods Max, and the original headphones have now been discontinued.

The new AirPods Max with USB-C are still quite a bad value at $549, as they lack the Adaptive Audio and better noise cancellation of modern AirPods Pro. However, I’m sure there’ll be some nice clearance deals on AirPods Max with Lightning in the near future, so there’s that to look forward to, at least.

AirPods 2 and 3

Apple introduced AirPods 2 back in 2019, and continued to sell them even after introducing AirPods 3 back in 2021. However, Apple introduced replacements for both models this week, with two new variants of AirPods 4.

The cheapest AirPods 4 start at $129, and have spatial audio, the H2 chip, and a newer design. There’s also a higher tier trim of AirPods 4, which includes active noise cancellation. The version of AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation starts at $179.

FineWoven iPhone cases

Last, but not least (actually it is the least) – FineWoven iPhone cases. Apple debuted their highly controversial FineWoven cases with the iPhone 15 last year, as an “environmentally friendly” replacement to leather. It was meant to be a premium feeling fabric material, but it missed the mark completely. The cases scratch far too easily, and ultimately failed to satisfy as a premium product.

Apple seemed to acknowledge this, and FineWoven iPhone cases no longer exist for iPhone 16 models. They did keep around FineWoven MagSafe wallets and Apple Watch bands, though.

Will you miss any of these products? Were you a FineWoven fan? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads