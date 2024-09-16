 Skip to main content

MagSafe Monday: The UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger delivers fast charging for iPhone with a whimsical display

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Sep 16 2024 - 11:20 am PT
UGREEN Uno

If your desk (or nightstand) is a chaotic mess of charging cables and devices all vying to be charged, you might want to check out UGREEN’s new Uno series. Juggling multiple cords to keep everything charged gets old quickly, so when I came across the UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, I was excited to try it out thanks to its compact size.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What instantly caught my eye about the UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 is just how compact it is. This little device packs a punch despite its unassuming size. It’s one of the smallest MagSafe docks I’ve seen that supports 15-watt fast charging. It’s small enough to slip into your bag or even a large pocket, making it perfect for travel or keeping your workspace neat.

UGREEN Uno

Fast Charging for iPhone

One of the standout features of this charger is its ability to deliver 15-watt power to your iPhone via MagSafe. Whether you’re topping off your battery before heading out or doing a quick charge during your lunch break, the UGREEN Uno works great. The magnetic connection is strong and secure, so your phone stays in place, and the adjustable angle means you can easily see notifications or watch a movie while it charges.

The second wireless charging delivers 5W of power, making it perfect for charging your AirPods simultaneously. The included USB-C port in the UGREEN Uno 2-1 MagSafe charge is a game-changer for charging other devices as well. This 5W port is perfect for charging your Apple Watch. We have a few Nintendo Switch Lites in my house, and I’ve been using this port to charge them.

Wrap up: why I like the UGREEN Uno 2-1 MagSafe charger

For me, the UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger stands out for its compact design, powerful charging capabilities, and multi-device support. The front of the device has a fun and whimsical face that lets you know when your device is charged. It’s an excellent option for anyone looking to simplify their charging routine while keeping their devices powered up and ready to go. Whether at home, in the office, or traveling, this little charger provides a lot of power in a small package.

You can buy the UGREEN Uno 2-1 MagSafe charger from Amazon or directly from UGREEN.

