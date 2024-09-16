Will iOS 18 make your iPhone slower? Here’s what you should know

Apple’s big new iPhone software update is here. iOS 18 was released today with a stacked list of new features. But the age-old question with new software is back again: will the update make your iPhone slower? Here’s what you should know.

Almost every time I talk to family members or friends about a new iOS update, the question comes up: “Will it make my phone slower?”

And the answer, unfortunately, is not entirely simple.

Apple releases software updates all the time for its devices. Major updates, such as iOS 18, come along once per year.

Every big OS update is designed to support as many iPhone models as possible. This year, iOS 18 is compatible with a long list of models. The oldest supported devices are 2018’s iPhone XS and XR.

Here’s the thing though: old phones can’t keep getting new features without some level of performance strain.

Some people theorize that Apple intentionally slows iPhones down via software updates. But consider this: 2018 phones aren’t as powerful as 2024 phones. So the modern 2024 features in iOS 18 are unlikely to run as smoothly on an older device.

Ideally, Apple does everything it can to minimize a performance hit. But there’s only so much it can do when modern software has to run on a less powerful, older device.

Apple could choose to ship its OS updates only for newer devices, but that would create a whole new problem. Everyone would say the company was holding back new features to boost iPhone sales.

Making an informed upgrade decision

So will iOS 18 make your iPhone run slower? Maybe, and maybe not.

If you’re running an iPhone from the last couple years, chances are you won’t notice much of a difference. If your device is older, things get a little riskier.

It’s really your call: do you want to gain access to the new iOS 18 features, or would you prefer ensuring your iPhone runs exactly as it does today?

Sure, Apple would love to sell you a new iPhone 16. But the company does better than most at providing ongoing software and security improvements to users with older devices.

It’s even offering iOS 17.7 as a new alternative to iOS 18, complete with important security fixes.

Have you installed iOS 18? What has performance been like for you?

