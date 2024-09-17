Apple releases beta 1 for watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1

Apple launched major updates to its software platforms just yesterday. iOS 18, visionOS 2, iPadOS 18, and more were released to the public. But today, developer betas for the next big releases are already here. Beta 1 for watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1 are available now.

New watchOS betas and more join existing iOS 18.1

Over the summer, Apple debuted the first developer betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Normally, the company would release companion updates to watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS at the same time.

But those summer betas all had one thing in common: support for Apple Intelligence features. They couldn’t even be downloaded and installed by users without an AI-compatible device.

Apple released those .1 betas earlier than usual so that its AI features could get more testing time.

Now that the public releases of Apple’s big OS updates have shipped, however, it’s time for the non-AI platforms to get their due.

Beta 1 arrives ahead of expected October public release

Today’s beta 1 releases for watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1 provide a first glimpse at the forthcoming updates for the Apple Watch, Vision Pro, and Apple TV.

Since these are the first betas, they likely contain a number of new features and fixes not found in Monday’s public updates.

We’ll keep you posted on anything new that we find.

Apple has said that the first Apple Intelligence features will release in October. That lines up with the company’s normal pattern of debuting its fall .1 updates near the end of October.

So if you’re not interested in hopping on today’s betas, the public releases should be slightly more than one month away.

Are you installing the new developer betas? Let us know of anything new you find via the comments.