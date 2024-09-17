 Skip to main content

Apple releases beta 1 for watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 17 2024 - 10:10 am PT
0 Comments
watchOS 11.1 beta 1

Apple launched major updates to its software platforms just yesterday. iOS 18, visionOS 2, iPadOS 18, and more were released to the public. But today, developer betas for the next big releases are already here. Beta 1 for watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1 are available now.

New watchOS betas and more join existing iOS 18.1

Over the summer, Apple debuted the first developer betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Normally, the company would release companion updates to watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS at the same time.

But those summer betas all had one thing in common: support for Apple Intelligence features. They couldn’t even be downloaded and installed by users without an AI-compatible device.

Apple released those .1 betas earlier than usual so that its AI features could get more testing time.

Now that the public releases of Apple’s big OS updates have shipped, however, it’s time for the non-AI platforms to get their due.

Beta 1 arrives ahead of expected October public release

Today’s beta 1 releases for watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1 provide a first glimpse at the forthcoming updates for the Apple Watch, Vision Pro, and Apple TV.

Since these are the first betas, they likely contain a number of new features and fixes not found in Monday’s public updates.

We’ll keep you posted on anything new that we find.

Apple has said that the first Apple Intelligence features will release in October. That lines up with the company’s normal pattern of debuting its fall .1 updates near the end of October.

So if you’re not interested in hopping on today’s betas, the public releases should be slightly more than one month away.

Are you installing the new developer betas? Let us know of anything new you find via the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications