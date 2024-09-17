Eve Systems has unveiled the Matter-enabled Eve Light Switch, marking a significant step in smart home technology. This switch allows seamless lighting control without changing bulbs and is compatible with single-pole and 3-way setups.

Powered by Matter-over-Thread technology, it supports iOS, Android, and voice assistants including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. This new version integrates on-device schedules, enabling automation without needing a home hub, especially for users with iPhone 15 Pro and later models. Thread technology ensures robust connectivity, while Matter support simplifies cross-platform use. For third-generation Eve Light Switch owners, a free Matter firmware upgrade is available, further enhancing usability and long-term functionality.

“Everything that makes a smart light switch is combined here: A timeless design, future-proof Matter and Thread technology and the choice between smart and conventional operation at any time,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve. “Eve Light Switch truly is a smart home product at its very best.”

With iOS 18 and an iPhone 15 Pro or later, The Matter-enabled light switch can be controlled without a home hub (using the Eve app), while the Eve app still allows for features like on-device scheduling. A home hub can be added later without reconfiguration for more advanced functionality like remote access, making the system flexible and easy to upgrade.

If you have an existing third-generation Eve Light Switch, you’ll find a free firmware update that adds Matter support.

About Thread

Thread technology is designed specifically for smart home applications. It creates a mesh network that enhances device connectivity. Devices such as lights, thermostats, and sensors can communicate directly without the need for a bridge, making the network more robust as additional Thread-enabled devices are added.

About Matter

Matter is a collaborative standard developed by Amazon, Apple, Google, Eve, and others to eliminate compatibility issues in smart homes. Matter-enabled devices integrate easily across platforms, allowing seamless control via smartphones and voice assistants. The appropriate hub is required for optimal use based on the smart home platform, but once a device supports Matter, customers don’t have to worry about being locked into a specific platform.

Technical requirements:

Power: Input 120 VAC, 50/60 Hz; Min. 3 W; Max. 1800 W / 15 A (resistive); Max. 600 W / 5 A (incandescent/tungsten)

Wireless Connection: Thread

Dimensions:4.7×2.9×1.7in/120x75x45mm

Compatibility: Eve Light Switch requires a neutral wire and replaces a single-pole or 3-way switch. Only for use with copper or copper-clad wire in dry, indoor locations

In the Box: Eve Light Switch, wall plate, mounting material

You can buy the new Matter-enabled Eve Light Switch from Amazon or directly from the Eve Store.