macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 4 now available

Today Apple released the latest beta for the next big update to macOS. Beta 4 of macOS Sequoia 15.1 includes Apple Intelligence features. It is rolling out to developers now.

macOS Sequoia just arrived in users’ hands yesterday alongside Apple’s other major OS updates. It brings a variety of new features to the Mac, including:

iPhone Mirroring

the new Passwords app

easier window tiling

video conferencing upgrades

many of the great features in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

and more

But there’s another big update coming in October: macOS Sequoia 15.1.

15.1 has been in beta testing throughout the summer, as it includes the first Apple Intelligence features.

Today marks the first beta release following the public launch of macOS Sequoia 15.0.

Beta 4 includes Apple Intelligence features

The new beta 4 update likely offers further enhancements and tweaks to Apple Intelligence features. General performance improvements are expected too.

As a refresher, the last few 15.1 betas have included the following Apple Intelligence features:

For any changes discovered in 15.1 beta 4, we’ll be sure to cover them here on 9to5Mac.

If you are part of the Apple developer program, you’ll find the new macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta available inside Settings. It can be found inside General ⇾ Software Update ⇾ Beta Updates.

Have you updated to beta 4? Notice any new features or changes? Let us know in the comments.