 Skip to main content

macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 4 now available

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 17 2024 - 10:10 am PT
0 Comments
macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 4

Today Apple released the latest beta for the next big update to macOS. Beta 4 of macOS Sequoia 15.1 includes Apple Intelligence features. It is rolling out to developers now.

First update to macOS Sequoia set for October

macOS Sequoia just arrived in users’ hands yesterday alongside Apple’s other major OS updates. It brings a variety of new features to the Mac, including:

  • iPhone Mirroring
  • the new Passwords app
  • easier window tiling
  • video conferencing upgrades
  • many of the great features in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18
  • and more

But there’s another big update coming in October: macOS Sequoia 15.1.

15.1 has been in beta testing throughout the summer, as it includes the first Apple Intelligence features.

Today marks the first beta release following the public launch of macOS Sequoia 15.0.

Beta 4 includes Apple Intelligence features

The new beta 4 update likely offers further enhancements and tweaks to Apple Intelligence features. General performance improvements are expected too.

As a refresher, the last few 15.1 betas have included the following Apple Intelligence features:

For any changes discovered in 15.1 beta 4, we’ll be sure to cover them here on 9to5Mac.

If you are part of the Apple developer program, you’ll find the new macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta available inside Settings. It can be found inside General ⇾ Software Update ⇾ Beta Updates.

Have you updated to beta 4? Notice any new features or changes? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

macOS Sequoia 15.1

macOS Sequoia 15.1

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications